Where You Can Go Sledding For FREE In Montreal This Winter

Shred the slopes!

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Even though Christmas is over, winter definitely isn't. To be fair, winter has barely begun and there's plenty of time to enjoy the snowy season. And winter in Montreal means one thing: sledding!

Already, several Montreal parks are opening up their slopes for sledding, tubing and tobogganing — depending on weather conditions, of course. The beauty of it is that many of the city's premier sledding locations are absolutely free to enjoy.

Here are some of the city's best designated public sledding spots.

Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Parc des Hirondelles

Where: 2601, rue Sauvé E.

Parc-nature de l'Île-de-la-Visitation

Where: 2425, boul. Gouin E.

Saint-Laurent

Parc-nature du Bois-de-Liesse

Where: 3555, rue Douglas-B.-Floreani

Parc du Bois-Franc

Where: 2145, rue du Chinook

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Parc Francesca-Cabrini

Where: rue Cabrini

Ville-Marie

Parc du Mont-Royal

Where: 2000, ch. Remembrance

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Where: near Parc Jean-Drapeau metro station

Le Sud-Ouest

Parc Ignace-Bourget

Where: 5952, av. de Montmagny

Parc Le Ber

Where: 202, av. Ash

Lachine

Parc Grovehill

Where: 640, 36e av.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

