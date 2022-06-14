Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

gas prices montreal

Gas Prices In Montreal Should Drop Further On June 15 — Here's What To Expect

Motorists can mark their calendars. 📅

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Someone fills up their SUV at a Costco gas station pump.

@w.princetagram | Instagram

The price of gas in Montreal has reached dizzying heights over the past month, but there may be a break in sight. Motorists can save money at the pump on June 15, when fuel costs are expected to drop to the lowest rate they've been in at least 10 days.

Price monitor site Gas Wizard forecasts that gasoline will go down to $2.16 for litre of regular in the city. That's a 5-cent saving compared to the average $2.21 for unleaded seen at the start of the week.

The predicted price fluctuation isn't the first this month. From June 12 to 14, fuel fell three cents following a $2.24 per litre record high on June 11.

By comparison, gas cost around $1.31 per litre in Montreal this time last year, which means an 86-cent increase in just 12 months.

This week's price fluctuation comes as Quebec's inflation rate has pushed the cost of living to the highest it's been in over three decades. In March, Canada saw an 11.8% monthly surge in gas prices.

Meanwhile, Russia remains one of the biggest oil producers in the world, but many countries refuse to purchase Kremlin product due to the conflict in Ukraine. The supply shift has caused turbulence in the market and fuel costs to steepen.

