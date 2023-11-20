L'Oréal's Beauty Sale Is Happening & You Can Find Your Perfect Holiday Gifts
'Tis the season for glam
Embrace the spirit of the holidays with Montreal's most awaited beauty event, L'Oréal Canada's Beauty Outlet Sale. From November 1 to December 10, immerse yourself in the magic of the season and uncover stunning discounts – up to a jaw-dropping 80% off on all your beauty essentials.
Whether you're hunting for skincare that promises a radiant, holiday-ready complexion, haircare that will have you turning heads at every festive gathering, makeup that can perform miraculous transformations, or fragrances that will leave a trail of unforgettable memories, this is your one-stop beauty shop. The beauty world is your oyster, and it's all right here, accessible at prices that won't leave your holiday budget feeling the pinch.
But here's the catch – it's an invite-only affair. Don't forget to secure your spot and register on their website.
L'Oréal's Beauty Outlet Sale
Courtesy of L'Oréal Beauty Outlet Canada
Discounts: 30% to 80% off
When: November 1 to December 10
Address: 7215 Trans-Canada Hwy, Saint-Laurent, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll find the ultimate holiday gifts that will make your loved ones' faces light up with joy. It's a world of beauty treasures at prices that will make your wallet smile. Don't miss out on this exclusive event where you can find the perfect presents to make this holiday season truly special.