Quebec's minimum wage is rising this week — Here's exactly what it means for your paycheque

Many workers are getting a 50-cent increase.

​The exterior of a Quebec government building with the Quebec flag.
The exterior of a Quebec government building with the Quebec flag.
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Many Quebec workers are days away from earning a bigger paycheque.

Starting May 1, the province's minimum wage rises from $16.10 to $16.60 per hour. That's a 50-cent increase, or a 3.11% bump, and it's actually larger than last year's raise, which came in at 35 cents. For anyone working full-time hours, the math works out to roughly $687 in additional take-home pay over the course of a year. That's not nothing, given where grocery and rent costs sit right now.

Around 258,900 workers across Quebec are expected to benefit from the pay bump.

If your pay period spans both April and May, your paycheque will reflect the old rate ($16.10) for hours worked until April 30 and the new rate ($16.60) for hours worked from May 1 onward. Since the increase takes effect on Friday, your first pay slip reflecting those hours will likely be issued in mid-May, depending on your employer's pay cycle.

Tipped workers are included, too. Under Quebec labour law, employees who receive gratuities (those working in hotels, restaurants, bars, campgrounds, and delivery roles) are entitled to a separate minimum rate. That rate climbs from $12.90 to $13.30 per hour on May 1. Any tips earned on top of that belong entirely to you, though you're required to declare them to your employer each pay period.

Agricultural workers picking berries will also see adjusted piece rates: $4.93 per kilogram for raspberries and $1.32 per kilogram for strawberries.

One thing worth knowing if you earn just above the old minimum: under the Act respecting labour standards, your employer may be legally required to adjust your pay, too. If your current rate falls below $16.60 after May 1, they're obligated to bring it up.

So, where does Quebec land nationally after all this?

Right in the middle of the pack. Nunavut leads the country at $19.75 per hour, British Columbia sits at $17.85 with another jump to $18.25 coming in June, and Ontario trails Quebec slightly at $17.60. Alberta, with no increases scheduled, remains the lowest in Canada at $15.00.

For some perspective, Quebec's minimum wage was $12.00 per hour back in May 2018. This week's increase brings the eight-year climb to $4.60, or about 38%.

From Your Site Articles
minimum wage quebec minimum wage canada quebec news average salary quebec cost of living
Montreal Money Money
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Canada has issued travel advisories for 8 popular destinations, including the US and Mexico

Visiting countries with active advisories can impact the validity of your travel insurance! 👀

This chain of 11 emerald islands near Montreal has sapphire waters and dreamy sand beaches

It just reopened for the season.

This quaint city near Montreal just ranked the #8 best place in the world to move to

It's the only Canadian city featured in the global top 20. 👀

10 Canadian snacks that you can't find in the US and I desperately miss now

All-dressed > everything.

10 core memories from Zellers every Canadian Millennial has and it'll make you nostalgic AF

Where the lowest price was the law. 👮

Montreal's gorgeous weather this week has an expiry date and it's way sooner than you'd like

More rain and cold temps are on the way! 🙃