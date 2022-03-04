7 Open Quebec Jobs In Sépaq National Parks & Nature Reserves
Wages range from $14.93 to $26.43/hour.
There are a ton of Quebec jobs available at the province's national parks and nature reserves.
Here are seven examples of open seasonal positions in the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) network.
Trail Builder & Maintenance Worker
Pay: $15.66 to $20.61/hour
Who Should Apply: In what sounds like a dream job for outdoor enthusiasts, the Trail Builder and Maintenance Worker does exactly what it sounds like they do: clearing trees and branches from trails; irrigating runoff water away from hiking paths; and even using stones to construct new stairs and steps.
Applicants need a Secondary 4 (high school) certificate and a few months of experience.
Park Ranger
Canoe on a beach in the summer.
Pay: $18.47 to $26.43/hour
Who Should Apply: The park ranger is the friendly face you see in movies and tv shows. It looks like their tasks vary by park, but Sépaq suggests they generally work to enforce park rules and ensure visitors are respecting plants and wildlife. They also conduct educational activities and refine park guides.
Applicants needs a college diploma related to wildlife, the natural environment or forestry, or other relevant training and experience, among other requirements.
There are Park Ranger positions in several Sépaq parks, including the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno, Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville, and Parc national de la Gaspésie.
More info on the job in the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency
More info on the job in the Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno
More info on the job in the Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville
More info on the job in the Parc national de la Gaspésie
Park Customer Service
Pay: $14.93 to $20.61/hour
Who Should Apply: There are several different customer service positions available at Sépaq parks, including welcome agents (Réserve faunique La Vérendrye, Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville,), desk, rental and sales clerks (Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, Parc national Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé), and even a storekeeper (Réserve faunique de Matane).
Prerequisites vary by post, but they all include some level of high school education.
More info on the job in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye
More info on the job in the Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville
More info on the job in the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency
More info on the job in the Parc national Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé
More info on the job in the Réserve faunique de Matane
Maintenance & Infrastructure Manager
Visitors to Quebec's Parc national du Mont-Orford swim, boat, and lie on the beach on a summer day.
Pay: $45,460 to $77,535/year
Who Should Apply: According to the job posting, the manager will "plan, coordinate and control the day-to-day operations related to park maintenance and infrastructure." They oversee, for example, the upkeep of vehicles and campsites and the construction of trails.
Applicants needs to have a college education in a relevant field of study or five years of "equivalent relevant experience in a comparable job," among other requirements.
Sépaq has Maintenance and Infrastructure Manager positions open in several parks, including the Parc national d'Aiguebelle and Parc national d'Opémican, both in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.
More info on the job in the Parc national d'Aiguebelle
More info on the job in the Parc national d'Opémican
Day Labourer
Pay: $15.17 to $18.67/hour
Who Should Apply: It might not be glamorous but at least you're outside. The day labourer makes sure buildings are clean, cuts grass and shovels snow.
There are no educational prerequisites, but the labourer will need stamina, strength and knowledge of power tools.
There are open positions throughout the Sépaq network, including in the Parc national d'Oka, Parc national de la Gaspésie, and Parc national de Frontenac.
More info on the job in the Parc national d'Oka
More info on the job in the Parc national de la Gaspésie
More info on the job in the Parc national de Frontenac
Driver
Pay: $16.46 to $22.78/hour
Who Should Apply: This person gets to operate some big machines, including rams, loaders, snowblowers, cranes, and trucks. The operator will use them to carry out construction and maintenance projects in the Réserve faunique Mastigouche (in the Mauricie and Lanaudière regions).
Applicants need a driver's license of the relevant class, a certificate "recognized by the competent authority," and two years of experience.
Park Patrol
Illuminated tent under a starry sky in Quebec's Parc national de Plaisance.
Pay: $15.17 to $21.67/hour
Who Should Apply: The Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno, Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville, and Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier are among the Sépaq sites looking for park patrol officers. There's also an open Night Guard position at the Centre touristique du Lac-Kénogami campground in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Patrollers watch out for any illegal activity, make sure visitors are respecting wildlife, and "respond to emergencies and requests for assistance." They also participate in educational activities.
Applicants for park patrol jobs need some combo of either a Secondary 4 (high school) certificate or college diploma and relevant experience. The Night Guard position doesn't seem to have an education requirement.
More info on the job in the Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno
More info on the job in the Parc national des Îles-de-Boucherville
More info on the job in the Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier
More info on the job in the Centre touristique du Lac-Kénogami
