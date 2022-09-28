Quebec's Oka National Park Has A New Boardwalk With 360° Fall Foliage Views
It's only 45 minutes from Montreal.
The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) has completed the reconstruction of Oka National Park's boardwalk trail, offering 360-degree views of the foliage surrounding the park's central Grande Baie.
The 300-metre trail sits on stilts anchored at the bottom of the swampy cove, so visitors can walk right over the water. From the top of an observation tower at the water's edge, Sépaq says the pathway appears to take the shape of a duck head, a symbol of the park.
The easy four-kilometre Grand Baie trail offers even more views of the wetlands. Visitors can combine it with a walk through the maple groves of the adjacent 1.3-kilometre Érablière trail for an approximately 90-minute stroll.
Park-goers only have a few months to check out the boardwalk before it closes for the winter.
Oka National Park is about a 45-minute drive from downtown Montreal without traffic. A day pass is $9.25 per adult.
Other new additions to the Sépaq network this fall and winter include new electric fat bikes at Mont-Saint-Bruno National Park and 11 new regular fat bikes at Yamaska National Park, free yoga in the snow at Mont-Tremblant, a new four-bed shelter with running water and electricity in the Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie National Park, ice fishing lessons at Oka and a new interactive installation spotlighting local plant and animal life in the Îles-de-Boucherville National Park.
Oka National Park Boardwalk
Observation tower at the Grande Baie in Quebec's Oka National Park.
Courtesy of Sépaq
Price: $9.25/adult for a day pass
Where: 2020, chemin d'Oka, Oka, QC
When: until winter
Why You Should Go: Sépaq promises 360-degree views of the foliage from its newly reopened boardwalk over the Grande Baie. Visitors can get even more views from an observation tower and adjacent trails.