You Can Cross This Magical 'Bridge Of Dreams' Only 90 Mins From Montreal

The suspension bridge will soon be expanding, too!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
The 'Bridge of Dreams' at Bel Air Resort in Mont-Tremblant.

@oli.langevin | Instagram, @belairtremblant | Instagram

If you are looking to add a little more magic to your life, then a weekend away to Mont-Tremblant just might be the perfect solution. Bel Air Tremblant Resort has an entrancing "Bridge of Dreams" and you don't need to be a guest to visit.

For Montrealers looking for a getaway or photo opportunity in the Laurentians, the enchanting bridge is only 90 minutes away.

The luminous attraction can be found directly beside the Bel Air Tremblant Resort clubhouse and is totally free for guests to enjoy. If you really want to take your adventure to the next level, you can stay in one of the resort's outdoor camping domes, so you can not only cross the magical bridge but fall asleep looking at the starry sky, as well.

If you aren't a guest, don't fret, as the "Bridge of Dreams" is open to the public — all you gotta do is reserve a spot with the resort's guest services and activities desk.

MTL Blog spoke with Bel Air Tremblant and it turns out the bridge is about to get bigger. While a date hasn't been set in stone, the mystical bridge will be getting a makeover with an upcoming expansion that will allow guests to enjoy more of the magic Tremblant has to offer.

The suspension bridge is completely enveloped by the surrounding trees so that you can truly become one with nature. With stunning views, rustic vibes and twinkling lights, you're bound to have a dazzling experience.

Bel Air Tremblant Resort's 'Bridge of Dreams'

Price: Free for guests

Address: 80, rue des Sept Sommets, Mont-Tremblant, QC

Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible

Website

