Montreal ranked among the world's top cities for 2026 but 2 Canadian spots finished way ahead
At least we're in the top 50!
Montreal just scored a spot on the new 'World’s Best Cities' ranking for 2026, and while we did crack the global top 50, we're far from being the highest-ranked Canadian city on the list.
The annual report, released by Resonance Consultancy, measures cities using factors like livability, education, culture, infrastructure, economy and overall visitor appeal. Montreal landed in 46th place worldwide, and the report has a lot of love for the city’s lifestyle, innovation and growing global buzz.
According to the ranking, "you're about to hear a lot more about Canada's laid-back second city (and North America's most European)." The write-up highlights Montreal's bike-friendly urban design, major new pedestrian zones, universities and talent pool, and a cultural scene that continues to attract international attention.
The report gives Montreal strong marks for Educational Attainment (#9 globally) and Biking (#20), pointing to new investments in safe cycling routes and car-free commercial streets.
It also spotlights the city's café culture and the kind of urban life that locals already brag about to out-of-towners. "Those safer streets support a #36 Overall Livability finish," the report notes, while praising the "café-lined urbanism that locals (and increasingly, enlightened visitors) love."
Montreal's universities are another key strength, with the city ranking #20 in the world for universities. The report nods to McGill, Université de Montréal, Polytechnique and HEC, as well as the new Ax-C innovation hub downtown, bringing "founders, researchers and capital" together.
Add in Montreal’s reputation as a growing leader in AI and video games, and the study says the city’s talent pipeline is only getting stronger.
Still, two other Canadian cities placed higher:
Toronto ranked #17 worldwide, continuing to top the list of Canadian cities. Meanwhile, Vancouver came in at #41, praised for its nature-meets-urban-living appeal.
Ottawa (#73) and Calgary (#85) also made the list, but behind Montreal. So, who took the crown this year?
Here are the 10 best cities in the world for 2026, according to the report:
- London, U.K.
- New York City, U.S.
- Paris, France
- Tokyo, Japan
- Madrid, Spain
- Singapore
- Rome, Italy
- Dubai, UAE
- Berlin, Germany
- Barcelona, Spain