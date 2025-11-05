Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Montreal ranked among the world's top cities for 2026 but 2 Canadian spots finished way ahead

At least we're in the top 50!

The Montreal skyline from river.

While we did crack the global top 50, we're far from being the highest-ranked Canadian city on the list.

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montreal just scored a spot on the new 'World’s Best Cities' ranking for 2026, and while we did crack the global top 50, we're far from being the highest-ranked Canadian city on the list.

The annual report, released by Resonance Consultancy, measures cities using factors like livability, education, culture, infrastructure, economy and overall visitor appeal. Montreal landed in 46th place worldwide, and the report has a lot of love for the city’s lifestyle, innovation and growing global buzz.

According to the ranking, "you're about to hear a lot more about Canada's laid-back second city (and North America's most European)." The write-up highlights Montreal's bike-friendly urban design, major new pedestrian zones, universities and talent pool, and a cultural scene that continues to attract international attention.

The report gives Montreal strong marks for Educational Attainment (#9 globally) and Biking (#20), pointing to new investments in safe cycling routes and car-free commercial streets.

It also spotlights the city's café culture and the kind of urban life that locals already brag about to out-of-towners. "Those safer streets support a #36 Overall Livability finish," the report notes, while praising the "café-lined urbanism that locals (and increasingly, enlightened visitors) love."

Montreal's universities are another key strength, with the city ranking #20 in the world for universities. The report nods to McGill, Université de Montréal, Polytechnique and HEC, as well as the new Ax-C innovation hub downtown, bringing "founders, researchers and capital" together.

Add in Montreal’s reputation as a growing leader in AI and video games, and the study says the city’s talent pipeline is only getting stronger.

Still, two other Canadian cities placed higher:

Toronto ranked #17 worldwide, continuing to top the list of Canadian cities. Meanwhile, Vancouver came in at #41, praised for its nature-meets-urban-living appeal.

Ottawa (#73) and Calgary (#85) also made the list, but behind Montreal. So, who took the crown this year?

Here are the 10 best cities in the world for 2026, according to the report:

  1. London, U.K.
  2. New York City, U.S.
  3. Paris, France
  4. Tokyo, Japan
  5. Madrid, Spain
  6. Singapore
  7. Rome, Italy
  8. Dubai, UAE
  9. Berlin, Germany
  10. Barcelona, Spain
You can explore the entire list here.
From Your Site Articles
best cities in the worldmontreal rankingmontreal newscity ranking
TravelTravelMontreal
  • Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal Jobs New

Post jobView more jobs

Get your boots out: Montreal's first snowfall of the season is expected this week

November's not messing around.

How the 'average' Quebec salary compares to every other Canadian province right now

Plenty of provinces are taking home more.

Here's how much Montreal's new mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada will earn per year

Her previous job paid her more...

8 short and sweet road trips from Montreal that aren't Mont Tremblant

Visit these spots in 3 hours or less. 🚗

Old Age Security payments are coming and some Quebec seniors can get over $800 this month

Payment amounts saw an increase last month

Here's how every Montreal borough voted in the 2025 municipal election

Some districts are still too close to call.

5 Montreal Tim Hortons locations got hit with thousands in health inspection fines in 2025

Always fresh?

Quebec's best workplaces were revealed and one company has a 100% employee happiness score

Thinking of switching jobs in 2026?

Canadian Tire just launched a Hudson's Bay holiday collection & yes, the iconic stripes are back

The Bay may be gone, but the stripes are making a festive comeback this winter.