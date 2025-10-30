Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

You can dine inside cozy heated domes on this Old Montreal rooftop this winter

Who says terrasse season has to end?

Heated outdoor domes at Terrasse William Gray.

Even though winter is upon us, dinner with a pretty outdoor view is not impossible.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity Canada, Terrasse William Gray
Senior Writer
Senior Writer

Now that summer is long gone, Montreal restaurant lovers are already counting down the days until terrasse season returns. But even though winter is upon us, dinner with a pretty outdoor view is not impossible.

Perched above Old Montreal, Terrasse William Gray is widely considered one of the country's top patio spots. And that reputation seems to follow them even once the snow starts falling.

First introduced back in 2022, the cocktail hotspot is bringing back its famous heated domes for another season of rooftop dining. Set on the eighth floor of Hotel William Gray, the transparent domes let guests enjoy panoramic views of Place Jacques-Cartier, the St. Lawrence River, and the Grande Roue de Montréal — all while staying cozy inside a softly lit bubble.

The Winter Terrasse includes six domes, each seating four to eight people. They're fully heated, softly lit, and enclosed enough to keep the wind out while still giving that outdoor feel. The cozy setup is designed for groups, date nights, or anyone who wants to eat under the stars without freezing in the process.

Plus, you don't have to worry about your food getting cold.

Menus change by season, but the kitchen typically focuses on local Quebec ingredients and warm, gourmet plates. Past menus have featured dishes like beet tartare, black cod, mushroom pasta, and Quebec cheeses, along with multi-course brunches that include charcuterie, tartiflette, and French toast.

Terrasse William Gray was recently named among OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in Canada for 2025. So whether you're watching the snow fall over the Old Port or sipping a cocktail under the glow of the Ferris wheel, it's a dining experience that turns winter into something magical, especially during the holidays.

Here's when you can go:

  • Dinner: Starting October 31, Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Brunch: Starting November 22, Saturday & Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The domes are available by reservation only through OpenTable or by contacting info@terrassewilliamgray.com.

William Gray Winter Terrasse

Price: $139 dinner | $69 brunch

Cuisine: American, French, Seafood

Address: 421 Rue Saint-Vincent, Old Montreal

When: Starting October 31, Dinner: Wednesday–Saturday | Brunch: Saturday–Sunday

Why You Need To Go: It's one of the city's few patios that stays open year-round, and it's pure magic when it snows.

Terrasse William Gray Menu

  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

