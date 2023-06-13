Montreal’s Old Port Will Light Up The Night With $10 Beachfront Firework Parties
The sky over Montreal is set to burst into a kaleidoscope of colours and music as the International des Feux Loto-Québec festival returns this summer.
Each evening promises an unforgettable spectacle of pyrotechnic artistry above the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. This year, you can catch the fireworks from a unique vantage point that brings together sparks, sunset and sand.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Saint Lawrence River, Clock Tower Beach in Montreal's Old Port will transform into an electrifying open-air venue. As of June 29, every Thursday (and select Sundays) through August 10, you can witness mesmerizing displays themed to different countries and musical scores.
The fireworks are ignited at La Ronde.Courtesy of International des Feux Loto-Québec.
This year's lineup boasts a variety of themes, starting with a tribute to Boy & Girl Bands and concluding with a powerful homage to Metallica. In between, the series will celebrate the cultural uniqueness and diversity of several countries, including Ukraine, Portugal, Belgium, Canada, the United States, and Finland.
These spectacular displays will be held rain or shine, with each performance beginning at 10 p.m. In anticipation of the pyrotechnic magic, guests can bask in the beach ambiance from 7 p.m., with a live DJ each evening to set the mood.
You can sip on a cocktail from the Clock Tower Beach bistro and dig your feet into the sand as you enjoy an unobstructed view of the shimmering show overhead.
Tickets to the "The Sky Belongs to the DJ Evenings" will be available online as of June 15 for $10 (taxes included), providing access to both the beach and the bistro. The beach will remain open until 11 p.m., so you have plenty of time to soak up the vibes once the last firework sparkles disappear.
Spectators watch the fireworks from Clock Tower Beach.Courtesy of the Vieux-Port de Montréal.
The Montreal fireworks festival burst onto the scene in 1985 as part of programming at La Ronde. It quickly skyrocketed to success, drawing hordes of wide-eyed spectators.
With an attendance of over 5 million in its inaugural year, the event claimed its spot as a Canadian record-holder. But the competition didn't stop at just traditional fireworks. In 1987, the pyro-musical performances began, ramping up the competition and becoming a sizzling showcase for top-notch fireworks companies worldwide.
Fast forward to today, and nearly 3 million eager spectators gather at La Ronde, around the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, and now, Clock Tower Beach, all ready to be blown away by the extravaganza.
The festival owes much of its success to the late Giovanni Panzera, a maestro of pyro-musical art, whose direction from 1987 to 2000 elevated the event to legendary status and turned Montreal into a blazing hotbed of fireworks expertise.
If you're ready to catch a show, here is this year's lineup:
- June 29 - Tribute to Boy & Girl Bands, a high-octane tribute to the heartthrobs of yesteryears.
- July 6 - Ukraine, a radiant homage to the country's enduring spirit.
- July 13 - Portugal, a show that's almost as colourful as an Algarve sunset.
- July 20 - Belgium. Step aside, Manneken Pis, this show will flood the sky with a spray of fireworks.
- July 27 - Canada, a spectacle hotter than a steaming cup of Tim Horton's coffee.
- July 30 - United States, expect a pyrotechnic extravaganza as grand and loud as the country itself.
- August 3 - Finland. Who needs the Northern Lights when you can have the spectacle without the frostbite?
- August 10 - Tribute to Metallica. When the night "Fades to Black," the sky will vibrate with the energy of a heavy metal concert.
Thursday nights in Montreal are about to get a lot more lit, especially at Clock Tower Beach — the only thing better than a fireworks show is one with a waterfront view.
Clock Tower Beach Fireworks
When: June 29 to August 10, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Clock Tower Beach, 1, rue Clock Tower Quay
Cost: $10
Wheelchair Accessibility: Yes