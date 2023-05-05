Montreal Fried Chicken Joint Jack Le Coq Opened Its First South Shore Restaurant
Who doesn't love fried chicken?
Montreal's South Shore just got a whole lot tastier with its first-ever Jack le Coq. The fried chicken joint is known for its 100% Quebec-based poultry menu. Folks in Brossard can now get their hands on it without having to cross the road, or in this case, the bridge.
Jack le Coq officially opened its doors on boulevard Lapinière on May 1, 2023. "Come and discover our friendly atmosphere and our tempting menu. We are waiting for you!" the restaurant wrote on its Instagram page.
The new Brossard location marks the fast-food spot's fifth opening in the Greater Montreal area.
Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Jack le Coq offers friend chicken breasts, drumsticks, nuggets and tenders as-is or combo style served with your choice of sides, including French fries, coleslaw, poutine, and macaroni and cheese, to name a few.
The spot is also known for its crunchy wraps and loaded sandwiches, both of which you can get spicy or regular. Oh, not to mention Jack le Coq's selection of 10 different dipping sauces.
So, who's hungry?
Jack Le Coq New Brossard Location
When: Officially open as of May 1, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Where: 2151, boul. Lapinière (Suite A65), Brossard, QC