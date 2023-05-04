A Montreal Hotpot Restaurant Will Let Moms Eat Free This Mother’s Day
Free all-you-can-eat hotpot? Say less.
Mother's Day is just around the corner, and a hotpot spot in Montreal is giving moms a special reason to celebrate. Liuyishou Montreal, known for its authentic Chinese cuisine that involves cooking fresh ingredients in a flavourful and aromatic broth at the centre of the table, is offering free hotpot to the 50 first moms who dine at the restaurant on May 14.
The all-you-can-eat hotpot resto offers a wide selection of broths, including spicy Sichuan-style broths and non-spicy options like chicken, mushroom and tomato broths. Customers can choose from a variety of fresh meats, seafood, vegetables, and other ingredients to cook, including thinly sliced beef, lamb, pork, shrimp, fish balls, tofu, mushrooms, and loads of veggies and noodles.
The Montreal restaurant wants to show its appreciation to all hardworking moms and mother figures across Montreal with a free meal when they dine in with three other adults, Liuyishou stated in a press release shared with MTL Blog.
The promotion is available for the first 50 moms, giving customers one free meal per order per table (excluding broths).
"We're excited to celebrate Mother's Day with our customers and offer them a special treat," said John Li, the chain’s regional manager. "We hope to see many families come and enjoy a delicious meal together."
Bon appétit!
Liuyishou Hotpot Mother's Day Special
When: May 14, 2023
Where: 1224, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.