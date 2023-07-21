Montreal Ranked As The Best City In The World To Learn French
Eat your
heart baguette out, Paris!
A ranking of the best cities across the world for foreigners to learn a new language dropped and Montreal landed in the top spot for those looking to pick up French.
Holidu, a search engine for global vacation rentals, looked at data collected by Duolingo and analyzed a number of factors to determine the ranking, including the number of language schools in a city, friendliness to foreigners, the average cost of living for one month, the digital nomad community and overall safety of a city.
Sydney, Australia was ranked as the number one spot for foreigners to learn English, while Malaga, Spain came out on top for those looking to learn Spanish. Milan landed first for those wanting to pick up Italian and Dubai for Arabic.
And for French, oui, Montreal took the top spot, beating out any city in France or any other French-speaking destination. Sorry, not sorry, Paris!
In fact, Montreal ranked 49th overall with 172 language schools, a friendliness score of four out of five and a safety score of 68.33. As for the highest-ranking city in France, Bordeaux placed 111th overall with 119 language schools and a safety score of 52.11, proving Montreal to be the top choice for learning French by beaucoup.
A few other Canadian cities managed to make the list as well with Toronto (57), Ottawa (66), Calgary (95), Vancouver (99), and Edmonton (109) all making the cut thanks to their impressive safety scores and number of language schools.
Wondering which cities are the best of the best for picking up a new language? Here's the complete top 10:
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Warsaw, Poland
- Zagreb, Croatia
- Wroclaw, Poland
- Malaga, Spain
- Madrid, Spain
- Krakow, Poland
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Valencia, Spain
- Munich, Germany
