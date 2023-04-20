The 9 Best Croissants In Montreal, According To People From France
You butter believe it! 🥐
When it comes to pastries in Montreal, one French delicacy reigns supreme: the croissant. But with so many bakeries and cafés to choose from, it's hard to know where to find the flakiest, butteriest options.
Maudits Français, the ex-pat team that found the best baguettes in the city, has scoured Montreal for the croissants that will transport you straight to the streets of Paris.
They've narrowed down the top nine Montreal bakeries that make the most authentic offering, with plans to host a taste test in May to crown the ultimate winner. Here are the finalists:
L’Amour du Pain
Where: 323, rue de la Montagne (Griffintown); 3050, boul. Matte (Brossard); 369, place d’Youville (Old Montreal); 393, Samuel-de-Champlain (Boucherville)
Reason To Try: The croissants from this chain are renowned for their exceptional taste and texture. The bakery imports pure butter from Belgium and hand rolls each pastry to give it that impeccable puff.
Les Co’Pains d’Abord
Where: 1965, rue Mont-Royal Est (De Lorimier); 2727, rue Masson (Rosemont); 418, rue Rachel Est (Plateau)
Reason To Try: This bakery uses traditional French techniques to make its croissants, which involves a multi-step process of layering butter and dough to create the flakiest, butteriest texture that is light and airy on the inside.
De Froment et de Sève
Where: 2355, rue Beaubien Est
Reason To Try: More than 2,000 croissants are handmade at this bakery every day with an emphasis on high quality butter to get the taste just right. The spot has been using the same recipe since 1995!
Ô Petit Paris
Where: 1592, ave Mont-Royal Est
Reason To Try: This Plateau bakery has perfected the delicate art of laminating dough to create multiple layers that are distinctively airy and crisp. The final result is croissants that are both crispy and fluffy at the same time.
Fous Desserts
Where: 809, ave Laurier Est
Reason To Try:
Le Toledo
Where: 4448, rue Wellington (Verdun); 351, ave Mont-Royal Est (Plateau)
Reason To Try: This bakery offers perfectly crescent-shaped treats both fresh and frozen, so you can eat one right away and then bake more on your own at home — one of the best ways to make you living space smell scrumptious.
Mamie Clafoutis
Where: 3660, rue Saint-Denis
Reason To Try: This Plateau staple serves fresh-baked artisanal pastries, including croissants made from puff pastry, dough and a generous proportion of butter. There's a tea room on the second floor with seating and free wifi so you can enjoy the warm, crispy treat during a study or remote work sesh.
Aux Merveilleux de Fred
Courtesy of Les Merveilleux de Fred.
Where: 4200, rue Saint Denis
Reason To Try: This exquisite bakery in the Plateau, illuminated by glass chandelier, makes its croissants from scratch using traditional techniques to get an "authentic French taste." The selection of treats in the window will have to wanting to sample a few of their offerings.
3 Patapoufs
Where: 3227, rue Ontario Est
Reason To Try: The aroma of fresh croissants will greet you at the door of this Hochelaga bakery encouraging you to indulge. When you do, the layers of crispy, golden-brown pastry will not disappoint.