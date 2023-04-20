The 9 Best Croissants In Montreal, According To People From France

You butter believe it! 🥐

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Someone places rolled croissant dough on a baking tray. Right: A small croissant next to one four times as big.

Someone places rolled croissant dough on a baking tray. Right: A small and a huge croissant.

@_mamieclafoutis | Instagram, @letoledo.mtl | Instagram

When it comes to pastries in Montreal, one French delicacy reigns supreme: the croissant. But with so many bakeries and cafés to choose from, it's hard to know where to find the flakiest, butteriest options.

Maudits Français, the ex-pat team that found the best baguettes in the city, has scoured Montreal for the croissants that will transport you straight to the streets of Paris.

They've narrowed down the top nine Montreal bakeries that make the most authentic offering, with plans to host a taste test in May to crown the ultimate winner. Here are the finalists:

L’Amour du Pain

Where: 323, rue de la Montagne (Griffintown); 3050, boul. Matte (Brossard); 369, place d’Youville (Old Montreal); 393, Samuel-de-Champlain (Boucherville)

Reason To Try: The croissants from this chain are renowned for their exceptional taste and texture. The bakery imports pure butter from Belgium and hand rolls each pastry to give it that impeccable puff.

Website

Les Co’Pains d’Abord

Where: 1965, rue Mont-Royal Est (De Lorimier); 2727, rue Masson (Rosemont); 418, rue Rachel Est (Plateau)

Reason To Try: This bakery uses traditional French techniques to make its croissants, which involves a multi-step process of layering butter and dough to create the flakiest, butteriest texture that is light and airy on the inside.

Website

De Froment et de Sève

Where: 2355, rue Beaubien Est

Reason To Try: More than 2,000 croissants are handmade at this bakery every day with an emphasis on high quality butter to get the taste just right. The spot has been using the same recipe since 1995!

Website

Ô Petit Paris

Where: 1592, ave Mont-Royal Est

Reason To Try: This Plateau bakery has perfected the delicate art of laminating dough to create multiple layers that are distinctively airy and crisp. The final result is croissants that are both crispy and fluffy at the same time.

Facebook

Fous Desserts

Where: 809, ave Laurier Est

Reason To Try:

Website

Le Toledo

Where: 4448, rue Wellington (Verdun); 351, ave Mont-Royal Est (Plateau)

Reason To Try: This bakery offers perfectly crescent-shaped treats both fresh and frozen, so you can eat one right away and then bake more on your own at home — one of the best ways to make you living space smell scrumptious.

Website

Mamie Clafoutis

Where: 3660, rue Saint-Denis

Reason To Try: This Plateau staple serves fresh-baked artisanal pastries, including croissants made from puff pastry, dough and a generous proportion of butter. There's a tea room on the second floor with seating and free wifi so you can enjoy the warm, crispy treat during a study or remote work sesh.

Website

Aux Merveilleux de Fred

Courtesy of Les Merveilleux de Fred.

Where: 4200, rue Saint Denis

Reason To Try: This exquisite bakery in the Plateau, illuminated by glass chandelier, makes its croissants from scratch using traditional techniques to get an "authentic French taste." The selection of treats in the window will have to wanting to sample a few of their offerings.

Website

3 Patapoufs

Where: 3227, rue Ontario Est

Reason To Try: The aroma of fresh croissants will greet you at the door of this Hochelaga bakery encouraging you to indulge. When you do, the layers of crispy, golden-brown pastry will not disappoint.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Sofia Misenheimer
MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Sofia Misenheimer is an award-winning writer, editor and former radio journalist with a passion for finding hidden gems in the city.
Loading...