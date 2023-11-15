Montreal Rent Hit New Heights, But Signs Point To A Possible Slowdown
The upward trend might soon see a change in pace. 🏠
Renters in Montreal are feeling the pinch as they face rising costs, mirroring a trend across Canada. Montreal rent has seen prices for both one and two-bedroom apartments climb. The median for a one-bedroom reached $1,590 in October, while a two-bedroom now costs $2,100, according to the new Zumper Canadian Rent Report.
Drawing on data from over a million active listings, Zumper’s report gives a comprehensive snapshot of the current rental landscape in Canada's top 100 cities by population, including trends in Montreal. The latest data suggests a pause in the rate of rent increases that aligns with a pattern observed nationally over the past two months.
The national rent index shows one-bedroom rents increasing by 1% to $1,894, and two-bedroom rents up by 0.3% to $2,350. Meanwhile, the national one-bedroom median rent rose by 13.7%, a slight decrease from the 13.8% increase reported previously. The national two-bedroom rent increased by 12.7%, down from 14.4%. These figures suggest a cooling period might be on the horizon, especially as the market enters the traditionally slower moving season.
A graph of the Canadian National Rent Index, showing rising costs and a plateau in prices over the last few months.Courtesy of Zumper.
Sixteen cities in Canada reported an increase in one-bedroom rents monthly, while two saw no change, and five saw a decline. Vancouver, often leading in rental costs, has seen a decrease in rents for the second consecutive month, bringing prices back to levels seen in mid-2023.
In contrast, Toronto and Burnaby witnessed record highs in their rental markets. Halifax climbed into the top five most expensive rental markets, while Hamilton dropped out of the top ten. Kingston saw the highest monthly growth rate in rent prices at 6.2%, while Hamilton faced the largest decrease, with a 1.7% reduction.
Zumper's report found the top five most expensive rental markets in Canada are Vancouver, Toronto, Burnaby, Victoria and Halifax. Montreal emerged as the 16th priciest with one-bedrooms up 8.2% year over year and two-bedrooms up 16.7%. Still, the local rental market is not escalating as rapidly as some other major cities in the country.
The Canadian rental landscape is influenced by various economic factors, including high inflation rates and population growth. Despite the increases, deceleration in year-over-year growth rates offers a glimmer of hope for a stabilization in the rental market.
As major Canadian cities navigate shifting housing dynamics, the future remains cautiously optimistic. The upcoming deceleration in rent increases may provide some relief to renters.