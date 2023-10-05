This New Montreal Restaurant Transports You To New Orleans With Lip-Smacking Creole Food & Cocktails
The Big Easy meets the 514.
Montreal's Village has a new hotspot that celebrates Creole charm and flavours. The team that brought bars like Midway and Marion to Montreal have opened a new concept inspired by Louisiana and New Orleans: Moqueur.
What started as an idea for a grab-and-go spot for po' boys transformed into a bigger, 50-seat project once they moved into the same space that once housed the once-infamous restaurant Agrikol.
People sit in a booth with cocktails at Moqueur.Courtesy of Cédrik Lemay.
Fashioned as a destination restaurant, the place’s interior design was done by Act Architecture Design who also did work on the bar Projet Pilote. The atmosphere tries to conjure the vibes you can find on Bourbon Street, from an upstairs mezzanine styled to look like a balcony over the 'street' of the main floor, or some plants, furnishings and touches that recall that Creole or French Colonial style you can find in NOLA.
"We knew for a few years that (the culture of) Louisiana and New Orleans were things we wanted to bring to Montreal," explains Moqueur’s director Cédrik Lemay. "Americans tend to enlarge the portion size and put more grease, salt and sugar, but we focused on the spice."
Plates of food, including oysters and beignets, at Moqueur.Courtesy of Cédrik Lemay.
In bringing the two worlds of the American South and Montreal together, the result is a menu that’s true to its New Orleans roots while adding a few creative spins.
That means that while there are traditional dishes ranging from seafood boils, New Orleans-style beignets and baked oysters to po' boy sandwiches with toppings like fried chicken or blackened shrimps, they’ll add Montreal touches to dishes, like a gumbo with cheese curds.
The view of the restaurant from the second floor, looking over the teal railing.Courtesy of Cédrik Lemay.
When it comes to the drinks, the "Montreal element" is the bartenders' creativity. The bar serves classics like Sazeracs, Irish coffee (but iced), and Ramos Gin Fizzes, but they make some interesting signature creations too like a "dirty trinity" martini that uses celery, peppers, and onion — flavours that are key to Louisianan cooking — and a milk punch-style take on the Corpse Reviver No. 2 called Le Grand Nécromancien No. 2.
It’s all set to be a great spot to eat and drink, whether you’re inside — "that’s where the real party starts," Lemay says — or out on their big backyard terrasse while it’s open in the summer and early fall.
"It’s like a social club, it’s a warm and cheerful spot," Lemay adds. "We like to take shots, drink well, cheer,s and shout. It’s the kind of place you want to bring a friend or a date you haven’t seen in a while."
Moqueur
Where: 1844, rue Atateken
When: Tuesday to Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Why You Need To Go: When you want to get a good taste of Creole food and Louisianan culture in Montreal, served in a refined spot that’s just as good for a date night as it is for a big night out eating and drinking with friends.More at moqueur.ca