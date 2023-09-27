20 Montreal Restaurants & Bars Are Staying Open Until 6 AM For 1 Night Only
The Village is hosting one final all-night party this month.
Montreal's nightlife is as iconic as the food scene and it's about to push the boundaries of both. Nearly two dozen Montreal restaurants and bars in the Village will remain open until 6 a.m. for one night only this month. On October 7, 2023, the Village is hosting one final summer-style blowout before Montreal's rue Sainte-Catherine reopens to cars.
The Société de développement commercial (SDC) du Village, in collaboration with the borough of Ville-Marie, is offering an all-night extravaganza where 20 Montreal establishments on rue Sainte-Catherine E and Atateken will join in on the fun.
From karaoke bars, cabaret spots and drag shows, to DJ booths and the hottest eateries on the block, the one-night-only event is part of an ongoing pilot project to test out extended nightlife in Montreal. I mean, who doesn't want the chance to grab a real late-night bite in some of the Village's best restaurants?
"Montreal must be able to live harmoniously right into the heart of the night, and this pilot project will provide useful information for adapting our nightlife policy," said Robert Beaudry, city councillor for the Saint-Jacques district of the Ville-Marie borough and member of the Executive Committee of the Ville de Montréal responsible for urban planning, citizen participation and democracy. "The project is also in line with the objectives of our collective strategy to revitalize the Village sector."
Considering Montreal's Gay Village has played a leading role in Montreal's nightlife economy, it's no surprise that they are testing out even more all-night parties in the buzzing Montreal borough.
Gabrielle Rondy, director general of the SDC, also believes that extended nightlife could benefit both the businesses and residents of the neighbourhood. "By allowing businesses to close at different times, we can avoid excessive crowds and gatherings at 3 a.m. This experiment will allow us to assess the impact on safety, civility, and noise complaints at night," Rondy said.
Village bars and clubs including Unity, Bar Renard, Bar Le Cocktail and Bar l'Aigle Noir, among many others, will host special events in celebration of the all-night festivity. Guests can enjoy several drag shows, karaoke battles, mariachi performances and themed dance parties all night long.
These are the Montreal restaurants and bars that will remain open until 6 a.m. on October 8:
Bars, Clubs & Discos
- Le Unity (Blue Carnival)
- Bar Renard (2000s themed)
- Complexe Sky
- Bar Le Campus
- Le Bar S.T.O.C.K.
- Le Date Paino Bar (La Voix and Star Academie karaoke special)
- Bar l'Aigle Noir (Drag night)
- Rebel Brassier Urbaine
- Bar Le Cocktail (karaoke night)
- Bar Rocky
- Cabaret Expose
- Bar Le Stud (Construction themed)
- Le Normandie (Karaoke francophonie)
Restaurants
- La Piazzetta
- Notre-Bœuf-de-Grâce (Spectacle Drag "Burger Queen")
- Café Di Bernardo
- Le Saloon Bistro Bar
- Resto du Village
- Restaurant Morelia (Spectacle de mariachi)
- Chilanga Taqueria
Montreal's All-Night Party In The Village
When: Starting October 7 until October 8 at 6 a.m.
Where: Various establishments in Montreal's Gay Village (rue Saint-Catherine Est and Atateken)