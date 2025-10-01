A shooting at a Montreal-area Starbucks has left multiple people injured
It happened around 10:30 this morning.
Shots rang out at a Starbucks beside Highway 440 in Laval on Wednesday morning. The incident has left at least three people injured, and one in cardiac arrest, according to a new report from Le Journal de Montréal.
Police have since established a large perimeter around the site.
A CBC report, citing Radio-Canada sources, identified the victim as Charalambos Theologou, better known as Bobby the Greek. According to CBC, two other people injured in the shooting were members of his gang, the Chomedey Greeks
"Everything points to it being an act linked to organized crime," said Public Security Minister Ian Lafrenière in an X post, urging people with information to contact Sûreté du Québec.
"I just learned that there was a shooting in Laval near the Starbucks that I myself frequent quite often," wrote Sainte-Rose representative and National Assembly member Christopher Skeete in an X post published at 11:23 A.M.. "I invite citizens to avoid the area and know that I am following the situation closely with my colleagues."
Authorities have not yet confirmed if the victim is still alive or whether a suspect has been arrested.
A Laval Police press conference is expected to take place later today.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.