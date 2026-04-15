Montreal could hit 20°C this weekend — followed by a possible snowfall

Why can't we have nice things?

A snowy autoroute in Montreal.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, because this week's forecast comes with a pretty sharp twist at the end.

Josephthomas| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Spring in Montreal is certainly a mixed bag. One day its summer, the next day it feels like winter never ended.

According to a new report from MétéoMédia published Wednesday morning, temperatures in southern Quebec are expected to climb past 20°C on Saturday, giving us a genuine taste of spring after what has felt like an endless stretch of grey, wet weather. For Montreal, that means a legitimate outdoor weekend is on the table.

Then comes Monday.

The same weather system currently burying parts of the Canadian Prairies in up to 30 cm of snow is expected to push east and reach Quebec by Sunday into Monday. MétéoMédia meteorologist Kevin Cloutier notes that while Sunday will bring rain, a sharp and rapid temperature drop through the day could mean snow flurries across much of Quebec by Monday. In Montreal, the thermometer could dip to -2°C Monday and Tuesday morning. In places like Abitibi, lows could reach -10°C.

"The maximum could exceed 20°C in the south of the province Saturday, but the arrival of the system will cause a brutal drop in temperatures during Sunday," the outlet reports.

It's the kind of forecast that feels almost personal. One day you're sitting on a terrasse, the next you're watching snow fall and questioning every life decision that kept you in this province.

The silver lining, if you can call it that, is that any snow accumulation in Montreal should be limited given the time of year and the relatively mild ground temperatures. But the swing from 20°C to below freezing in the span of roughly 48 hours is still jarring by any measure.

Our advice is simple: make the most of Saturday, but keep your boots nearby.

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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