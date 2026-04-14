Check your groceries: These 5 food items have been recalled across Quebec and Canada
Including cold cuts, milk, and cheese.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a series of recalls over the past few weeks, and if you've picked up any of these items recently, you'll want to check your fridge and pantry before consuming them.
Here's what's been flagged in Quebec.
A popular zaatar spice blend
If you picked up a bag of Alarjawi brand Royal Zaatar recently, put it down.
The 450g product is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination and was distributed in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan. The affected bags carry the UPC 6 212055 036239 with production code P: 29/04/2025 E: 28/10/2026 K1.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell off, but it can still cause fever, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and anyone with a compromised immune system face the most serious risk. No illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.
Dozens of poultry deli meat products
This one has a long list. Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling 30 poultry deli meat products across multiple brands — including Compliments, Lilydale, Royal, and Brickman's — due to off odour and off taste.
The recall covers cooked turkey breast, smoked turkey breast, oven roasted chicken breast, and similar products, and distribution is national.
Because of the sheer number of affected SKUs, the CFIA link below has the complete list of products, sizes, UPC codes, and date codes worth checking against what's in your fridge.
Two brands of halloumi-style cheese sold in Quebec
Fromagerie Marie Kadé and Les Aliments Karnie brand Halloom and Nabulsi Semi-Firm Unripened Cheese are being recalled due to generic E. coli contamination.
The affected products were distributed in Quebec and Ontario and carry a best before date of June 18, 2026. Both 400g retail packages and 10kg bulk formats are included in the recall.
Imported Italian gorgonzola
Auricchio brand Gorgonzola D.O.P. Dolce — a soft Italian blue cheese sold in 200g packages — is being recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The affected product was distributed in Quebec and Ontario and carries the best before date of May 8, 2026.
Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems, and in severe cases can be fatal.
The affected UPC is 8 004603 100770 with lot code L 2595282E2.
Several brands of milk sold in Quebec
This is the one that probably warrants the most urgency. Farmers, Québon, and Natrel brand milk products — all in 2L cartons — are being recalled after the possible presence of glass pieces was discovered.
Québon's 2% Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk is the Quebec-specific product, while Natrel's 1% Lactose Free Chocolate Partly Skimmed Milk was distributed nationally. Farmers brand products were distributed in Nova Scotia and PEI.
The recall was triggered by the company itself. Check the CFIA link below for the full list of best before dates, as multiple date codes are affected across the six products included.
If you have any of these products at home, the CFIA advises you not to consume them — throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them. If you think you've already eaten a recalled product and are experiencing symptoms, contact a healthcare provider.