Get your boots out: Montreal's first snowfall of the season is expected this week
November's not messing around.
If you were hoping to squeeze a few more snow-free days out of fall, you might be out of luck. According to a new MétéoMédia weather report, Montreal could see its first flakes of the season this week, with not one, not two, but three chances for snow between Wednesday and Sunday.
MétéoMédia says the city is running a little late this year. On average, Montreal usually sees its first snow by October 27. Several cities across Quebec are behind schedule, too. For example, Gaspé and Sept-Îles normally get flakes starting around October 19, and Rimouski typically sees its first snowfall around October 22. Gatineau, Montreal and Sherbrooke usually follow shortly after on October 24, 27 and 29.
Wednesday: a small chance of flakes
The first shot at snow comes Wednesday night. A system moving in from the Great Lakes is expected to bring mainly rain to southern Quebec. Montreal is forecasted to reach 7°C during the day with up to 15 mm of rain, and temperatures dropping to around 3°C at night. That dip could be just enough to mix in a few flakes.
MétéoMédia notes the chances are lower for Montreal itself compared to surrounding regions, but the possibility is still there.
Friday: round two
If Montreal misses out mid-week, Friday offers a second opportunity. The city is expected to hit 6°C during the day with a 70% chance of precipitation and roughly 5 mm of rain. This time, the order could be reversed.
The report says flakes could appear at the start of the system before turning into rain later on. Most of Quebec could see flurries on Friday, except for the Côte-Nord and the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula.
Sunday: the most promising chance
The weekend might end with the city's best shot at a real taste of winter. Sunday's high is only expected to reach 3°C with a 70% chance of precipitation and 2 to 4 mm expected. A third system is expected to pass through, and while the track is still uncertain, this one could bring light accumulation on the ground. MétéoMédia says this system is one to watch closely as the weekend approaches.
Saturday looks calm in between, with a high of 7°C and a mix of sun and cloud.
It won't just be Montreal
Snow is possible across the province by Sunday. Some regions, including the Outaouais and the Laurentians, could even see a few centimetres of accumulation. As for the first 5 cm of snow, Montreal usually gets that much around November 26, making it one of the last major cities in Quebec to officially enter winter mode.
So while this week likely won't bring a full winter wonderland, it may be time to locate your gloves and prepare mentally. The flakes are coming.