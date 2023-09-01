Montreal Weather Will Be Hot, Humid & Horrible Early Next Week
Yes, it's September. No, it's still not fall.
An ominous, foreboding special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) begins: "Summer is not over yet."
And it's true. Though Labour Day is nearly here, a significant heat wave is set to rock Montreal starting on Sunday and reaching through to Wednesday, September 6. ECCC says that "a warm and humid air mass" is set to settle in across most of Quebec in the next few days, lingering most aggressively as the work week begins.
Temperatures could even exceed 30 degrees, the organization says, with humidex values between 35 and 40 in Western, Southern and Central Quebec. The ECCC recommends rescheduling outdoor activities or planning them in the coolest parts of the day, and keeping an eye on younger children in the sweltering heat.
Santé Montreal says that to keep people safe from extreme heat, it's important to keep several strategies in mind. First, drink lots of water before you even feel thirsty. Spending two to three hours a day in a cool place, especially with air conditioning, is also a good idea.
Taking a cool shower or bath once a day can help stave off the heat, as can wearing lightweight clothing (I mean, duh) and avoiding intense physical effort.
Interestingly, Météo Média notes that winter is still also coming, despite the looming heatwave. "In the meantime, an atmosphere trough has caused temperatures to plummet, especially overnight," the site explains. "In the south of the province, the mercury approached the freezing point, with lows of less than 5°C observed, particularly in the Lower Laurentians."
So don't give up on taking out your fall-weather clothes, but be aware that you can forget about them for the next few days. Pumpkin spice season waits for no one.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.