Montreal is about to get slammed with up to 15 cm of snow & a weather warning is in effect

If you were enjoying Montreal's mild January weather, brace yourself — winter is about to make a comeback.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Montreal early Wednesday morning, forecasting between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow accumulation starting Thursday morning and continuing through the evening.

The timing couldn't be worse for commuters as heavy snow is expected during both the morning and evening rush hours, which means traffic delays and reduced visibility are almost guaranteed.

What to expect

Wednesday will stay relatively mild, with a high of 5°C and rain ending early in the morning. But things will take a sharp turn overnight.

Rain will begin near midnight and switch to snow after midnight as temperatures drop below freezing. By Thursday morning, snow will already be piling up, with 2 to 4 cm expected overnight and another 10 cm throughout the day.

The snow will be heavy at times, reducing visibility and making untreated surfaces icy and slippery. Environment Canada warns that road conditions could deteriorate quickly, so if you can avoid driving on Thursday, it might be worth considering.

Temperatures will also plummet. Thursday's high will hit minus 4°C, but it'll feel closer to minus 12 with the wind chill. By Thursday night, temperatures drop further to minus 12°C, with periods of snow continuing.

The rest of the week

Friday brings some relief with sunny skies, though it'll stay cold at minus 9°C. The weekend looks cloudy, with more snow possible Saturday night and flurries on Sunday.

So if you've been putting off winterizing your car or finding your snow boots, now's the time. Thursday is shaping up to be a messy one.

For the latest updates, you can check Environment Canada's weather alerts page.

