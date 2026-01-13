Canada's top 20 travel destinations were ranked and these 3 Quebec spots made the cut
Montreal came out ahead of Toronto. 😏
Quebec has long been nicknamed "La Belle Province," and a new ranking from one of the world's largest travel platforms suggests the name is well-deserved.
This week, travel planning platform Tripadvisor released its 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations list for Canada, and Quebec secured three spots in the top 20.
The ranking recognizes destinations that received a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings worldwide, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.
Here are the Quebec destinations that landed among Canada's top travel spots.
Montreal (#4)
Montreal is no stranger to favourable rankings, recently claiming the 58th spot on TasteAtlas' list of the 100 Best Food Cities in the World.
This time around, the city we call home came in fourth place, trailing behind Banff, Vancouver, and Niagara-on-the-Lake, but landing four spots ahead of Toronto and well above other major Canadian spots.
Tripadvisor praised Montreal as "the cultural capital of Canada" and "a cosmopolitan celebration of Québécois style," highlighting everything from carriage rides through Vieux-Montréal's cobblestone streets to the stained glass of Basilique Notre-Dame. The platform also mentioned the boutiques and cafés of Plateau Mont-Royal, and naturally, poutine as essential fuel for exploring Olympic Park.
Quebec City (#9)
Quebec City landed at number nine, placing it five spots behind Montreal but ahead of mountain destinations like Jasper and major cities, including Halifax and Calgary.
Tripadvisor noted that Quebec City is "the only fortified city north of Mexico" while emphasizing that it "welcomes visitors with open arms." The platform recommends exploring the Citadel, where you might catch Canadian troops staging a military ceremony.
As for dining, Tripadvisor suggests two very different experiences: splurging on afternoon tea at the iconic Chateau Frontenac, or doing as the locals do and grabbing poutine.
The city's ninth-place ranking comes on the heels of other recent recognition. Last month, U.S. News & World Report ranked Quebec City as one of the world's most affordable and romantic getaways, praising it as "a European escape without the price tag."
Mont Tremblant (#18)
Mont Tremblant rounded out Quebec's representation at number 18, making it the third-highest ranked destination in the province and placing it above Winnipeg and Edmonton.
The Laurentian Mountains ski resort has been drawing winter sports enthusiasts since its first chairlift and lodge opened in 1939. Tripadvisor highlighted its appeal to both skiers and snowboarders, noting its 18 acres of ramps, rails and jumps, plus an Olympic-caliber superpipe.
The popular mountain offers over 100 trails across four distinct slopes, and for non-skiers, there's ice skating, ice climbing, dog sledding, winter hiking and snowshoeing. The Panoramic Gondola takes visitors to the summit for breathtaking views of the Laurentians, Lac Tremblant and the surrounding valleys.
Here's how Tripadvisor's full top 20 list rounded out:
- Banff
- Vancouver
- Niagara-on-the-Lake
- Montreal
- Whistler
- Victoria
- Tofino
- Toronto
- Quebec City
- Jasper
- Halifax
- Calgary
- Lake Louise
- Niagara Falls
- Ottawa
- Cape Breton Island
- St. John's
- Mont Tremblant
- Winnipeg
- Edmonton