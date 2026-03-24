Montreal gas prices could FINALLY be dropping this week — Here's why

Regular gas could fall by as much as 14 cents per litre.

A gas station in Canada.

After weeks of pain at the pump, Montreal drivers may finally be getting a break.

Bsenic| Dreamstime
Contributor

After weeks of pain at the pump, Montreal drivers may finally be getting a break. Gas prices in the city are expected to drop noticeably on Wednesday, according to experts.

Earlier this week, Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News that regular gas could fall by as much as 14 cents per litre, while diesel could drop around 19 cents. His advice: don't fill up today if you can help it.

"Do not buy gasoline until Wednesday at the stroke of midnight," he said.

That tracks with what GasWizard.ca is showing for tomorrow, with Montreal prices set to come down significantly from today's levels. As of March 24, regular gas in Montreal was sitting at 199.9 cents per litre. Tomorrow's projected price drops to 186.9 cents.

The spike in the first place comes down to the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Iran, and Israel, which has rattled global oil markets over the past few weeks. At the start of the strikes in the Middle East, Montreal drivers were paying around $1.52 per litre — a jump of close to 30% in roughly three weeks.

The reason for Wednesday's expected relief: U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Iran was eager to reach a deal to end the war.


McTeague says that's enough to move markets, but he's not ready to call it a sure thing.

"But if it's a head fake, like we've seen in the past from Donald Trump in terms of declaring something is over, it's finished, we've accomplished our mission and yet you still have bombing campaigns going on and retaliation by Iran, then all bets are off and we could be resuming the high trek upwards," he told CTV.

If a formal agreement does come together, though, gas prices around the world could come down just as fast as they went up.

This story was adapted from the article, "Le litre d'essence au Québec pourrait ENFIN baisser - Voici quoi savoir" was originally published on Narcity Quebec.

From Your Site Articles
montreal news montreal gas prices gas prices montreal gas prices canada
Montreal News News
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

A Montreal Italian restaurant racked up over $11k in health inspection fines in the past year

It's been open since 1985.

Montreal's weather for the rest of March is looking a lot more like winter than spring

Is Mother Nature mad at us?

Everything we know so far about the fatal Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport

From air traffic control transcripts to chilling passenger accounts, here's all the info we have so far.

2 are dead after an Air Canada plane from Montreal crashed at New York's LaGuardia Airport

The plane carrying 76 people touched down and slammed into a fire truck.

Quebec movie lovers could be owed money from Cineplex thanks to a new class action

The suit alleges the company didn't properly disclose online booking fees.

I started dating in Montreal at 36 — Here's what I wish someone had told me before

"Do I create my profile in French or English?" 🫣

A magical Harry Potter world hits Montreal this week & it's the first of its kind in Canada

Yes, there will be Butterbeer.

Montreal area travellers are getting a second airport option this summer

You might be able to skip YUL.