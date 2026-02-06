We bought the same items at 5 Montreal grocery stores to see which chain is the cheapest
The results may or may not surprise you.
If grocery shopping in Quebec already feels expensive, 2026 isn't offering any relief. Food prices continue to climb, and that same basket of basics somehow costs more every time you check out.
With experts warning that grocery bills will keep rising this year, many Montrealers might be wondering where their money actually goes the furthest.
To find out, we bought the exact same grocery essentials at five major Montreal chains and compared the totals. We matched product sizes and brands wherever possible, and when multiple options were available, we chose the cheapest available brand.
Our basket included everyday staples most households buy regularly: a 2L carton of 2% Quebon milk, butter, a dozen eggs, 450g of ground beef, bananas, a baguette, a whole chicken, baby carrots, a head of iceberg lettuce, and a white onion.
Here's how the totals tallied up.
Unsalted Butter (454g)
- IGA: $6.49 (Compliments)
- Metro: $6.49 (Selection)
- Super C: $5.98 (Selection)
- Provigo: $5.99 (No Name)
- Maxi: $5.98 (No Name)
Super C and Maxi tie for the cheapest butter at $5.98. Provigo is just a penny more at $5.99, while IGA and Metro are the most expensive at $6.49.
Large Eggs (12 count)
- IGA: $4.19 (Compliments)
- Metro: $4.09 (Selection)
- Super C: $4.09 (Selection)
- Provigo: $4.29 (No Name)
- Maxi: $4.17 (No Name)
While all the stores offer cartons for under $5, Metro and Super C tie for the cheapest eggs at $4.09. Maxi follows closely at $4.17, then IGA at $4.19. Provigo is the most expensive at $4.29.
Medium Ground Beef (450g)
- IGA: $8.77
- Metro: $8.72
- Super C: $6.44
- Provigo: $9.02
- Maxi: $8.50
Super C dominates this category at just $6.44, nearly $2.30 cheaper than the next-closest competitor. Maxi comes in second at $8.50, followed by Metro at $8.72, IGA at $8.77, and Provigo at $9.02.
Bananas (1kg)
- IGA: $2.20
- Metro: $1.96
- Super C: $1.52
- Provigo: $1.96
- Maxi: $1.52
Super C and Maxi tie for the cheapest bananas at $1.52 per kilogram. Metro and Provigo are both priced at $1.96, while IGA is the most expensive at $2.20.
Baguette
- IGA: $1.01/100g (Boulart European, 325g, $3.29)
- Metro: $1.07/100g (Première Moisson French, 325g, $3.49)
- Super C: $0.83/100g (Irrésistible French, 325g, $2.69)
- Provigo: $0.84/100g (La Baguetterie White, 326g, $2.75)
- Maxi: $1.29/100g (ACE White, 350g, $4.50)
Super C has the cheapest baguette at $0.83/100g. Provigo is close behind at $0.84/100g. IGA lands in the middle at $1.01/100g, followed by Metro at $1.07/100g. Maxi is the most expensive at $1.29/100g.
Whole Chicken
- IGA: $1.15/100g (Exceldor Fresh, ~1.5kg, ~$17.24)
- Metro: $0.88/100g (~1.5kg, ~$13.20)
- Super C: $0.99/100g (Grade A, ~1.4kg, ~$13.86)
- Provigo: $1.14/100g (~1.62kg, ~$18.50)
- Maxi: $0.88/100g (PC Air Chilled, 1.7kg, $15.00)
Metro and Maxi tie for the cheapest chicken at $0.88/100g. Super C follows at $0.99/100g. Provigo is $1.14/100g, and IGA is the most expensive at $1.15/100g.
Baby Carrots (340g)
- IGA: $2.49 (Compliments)
- Metro: $2.49 (Bolthouse Farms)
- Super C: $2.99 (Bolthouse Farms)
- Provigo: $3.00 (Mini Carrots)
- Maxi: $3.00 (Mini Carrots)
IGA and Metro tie for the cheapest carrots at $2.49. Super C is slightly more at $2.99, while Provigo and Maxi are tied for most expensive at $3.00.
Iceberg Lettuce
- IGA: $4.99
- Metro: $3.99
- Super C: $3.49
- Provigo: $3.99
- Maxi: $2.99
Maxi has the cheapest lettuce heads at $2.99 a piece. Super C follows at $3.49, then Metro and Provigo tied at $3.99. IGA is the most expensive at $4.99.
White Onion
- IGA: $1.87
- Metro: $1.98
- Super C: $1.65
- Provigo: $2.86
- Maxi: $1.75
Super C offers the cheapest onion at $1.65. Maxi is close behind at $1.75, followed by IGA at $1.87 and Metro at $1.98. Provigo is the most expensive at $2.86.
Which store is the cheapest overall?
If you bought all nine items at current regular prices, here's what you'd pay before tax:
- Super C: $42.71
- Metro: $46.41
- Maxi: $47.41
- IGA: $51.33
- Provigo: $52.36
Cheapest overall: Super C
Super C comes out ahead as the cheapest option for this grocery run. At just over $40, it's roughly $3 cheaper than Maxi, nearly $4 cheaper than Metro, and almost $10 less than IGA and Provigo.
Metro lands in second place in the mid $40s, with Maxi close behind at $47. Provigo and IGA are the most expensive, both exceeding $50.
The gap between the cheapest and most expensive is a little under $10 for the same basket of nine essentials. While that might not seem dramatic for a single trip, the difference adds up quickly over time, especially for households shopping at the same store every week.