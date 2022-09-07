This Weekend Is Your Last Chance To Party At Montreal's Village au Pied-du-Courant In 2022
Until next summer! 😔
Summer is ending in the 514, and sadly, the urban beaches are closing one by one. After saying goodbye to the Clock Tower Beach last week, Montrealers only have three more evenings to whoop it up at the trendy Village au Pied-du-Courant before the summer venue winds up its ninth edition.
On Thursday, September 8, you can attend a fun event dedicated to the 'van-life' in Quebec, with good music, food and showcases of minivans and special SUVs converted to live on the road.
The following day, "Voyage Funktastique'"will take over the Montreal beach for a groovy evening on the sandy dance floor.
Finally, the official closing event will take place on Saturday, September 10, with guests DJs Qualité de luxe, Poirier and KYOU. You can expect a last evening of Afrobeats, dancehall and shatta at the Montreal venue overlooking the river, Jacques Cartier Bridge and La Ronde.
Sandwiched between rue Notre-Dame Est and the rail yards of the port, the Village au Pied-du-Courant was an ideal meeting point where city folks gathered every summer weekend for fun 5à7s by the water — hopefully its next edition will be as memorable!
Closing Weekend At Village Au Pied-Du-Courant
Cost: Free entry
When: September 8, 9 and 10
Where: access near the intersection of rue Fullum and rue Notre-Dame E., Montreal, QC