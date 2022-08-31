Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal bars

Over A Dozen Montreal Bars Will Stay Open Until 6 a.m. During A Festival For Students

Here's what else is happening! 🥳

Staff Writer
Rue Saint-Denis in Montreal's Quartier Latin. Right: Student Block Party in 2019.

Rue Saint-Denis in Montreal's Quartier Latin. Right: Student Block Party in 2019.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, La Grande Rentrée du Quartier Latin | Facebook

The start of the school year doesn't have to be a bummer. La Grande Rentrée is taking over Montreal's Quartier Latin from September 8 to 10 so students can have one final wild time before getting down to business.

You can expect three evenings of fun and free-to-attend activities, including music shows, dance performances, outdoor film screenings, theatrical improvisations and an art exhibition.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. on September 8, starting with a big party at the Jardins Gamelins alongside guest DJs Ian Jackman, Shaydakiss and Karaba.

The following evening, about fifteen bars in the area will stay open until 6 a.m., including L’Abreuvoir, Saint-Bock, 3 Brasseurs, Saint-Houblon, L’Amère à Boire, Pub L’Île Noire, Patrick’s Pub, Le Petit Mexico, Le Petit Cuba and Turbo Haüs.

The festivities will end on September 10 with jam sessions by bands Kumpa’Nia, Le Bloco and Zuruba. The artists will walk from rue Saint-Denis to rue Sherbrooke, giving Montreal some carnival vibes for the night.

La Grande Rentrée du Quartier Latin

Cost: Free to attend

When: September 8 to 10

Where:

  • Jardins Gamelins, 1500 rue Berri (September 8)
  • rue Saint-Denis in the Quartier des Spectacles (September 9 and 10)

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Loading...