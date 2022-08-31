Over A Dozen Montreal Bars Will Stay Open Until 6 a.m. During A Festival For Students
Here's what else is happening! 🥳
The start of the school year doesn't have to be a bummer. La Grande Rentrée is taking over Montreal's Quartier Latin from September 8 to 10 so students can have one final wild time before getting down to business.
You can expect three evenings of fun and free-to-attend activities, including music shows, dance performances, outdoor film screenings, theatrical improvisations and an art exhibition.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. on September 8, starting with a big party at the Jardins Gamelins alongside guest DJs Ian Jackman, Shaydakiss and Karaba.
The following evening, about fifteen bars in the area will stay open until 6 a.m., including L’Abreuvoir, Saint-Bock, 3 Brasseurs, Saint-Houblon, L’Amère à Boire, Pub L’Île Noire, Patrick’s Pub, Le Petit Mexico, Le Petit Cuba and Turbo Haüs.
The festivities will end on September 10 with jam sessions by bands Kumpa’Nia, Le Bloco and Zuruba. The artists will walk from rue Saint-Denis to rue Sherbrooke, giving Montreal some carnival vibes for the night.
La Grande Rentrée du Quartier Latin
Cost: Free to attend
When: September 8 to 10
Where:
- Jardins Gamelins, 1500 rue Berri (September 8)
- rue Saint-Denis in the Quartier des Spectacles (September 9 and 10)
