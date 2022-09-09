Montreal's Weekend Weather Forecast Is Calling For Hot Temps & High Humidity
"Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo." 🎶☀️
While you might be tempted to dive head first into fall, the summer season is not over just yet, and Montreal's weekend weather forecast is proof of just that.
Temperatures have already started to rise across the 514 with Friday, September 9 seeing a high of 28 degrees Celsius with nothing but sun and a humidex of 31, per Environment Canada. Well, the heat is continuing on well into the weekend with some even higher humidity, too.
Saturday, September 10 is expected to reach a high of 30 C with a "mainly sunny" forecast. Fog patches are expected in the morning, however, they will quickly dissipate. Environment Canada is also calling for a humidity index of 35 — demonstrating how summer is still very much in full force.
Temperatures are then anticipated to cool down as Saturday evening and night approach with temps dipping down to 17 C. Don't worry though, 'cause Sunday is also going to be a hot one.
The federal weather department is calling for a "mix of sun and clouds" with a high of 29 degrees Celsius. The Weather Network has Sunday's humidex set at a "feels like" of 34. The heat will also continue on into Monday with a high of 27 C.
Montreal weather will then dip into the 20 to 23 degree Celsius range from Tuesday to Friday — giving us more comfortable temps to end off the summer with.
