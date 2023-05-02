13 Part-Time Montreal Jobs, From Survey-Taking To Office Work, That Pay Up To $34 Hourly

For your next step forward in this wild economy.

Staff Writer
A forensic scientist doing work — that could be you! Right: A crane performs construction in downtown Montreal.

Microgen | Dreamstime, Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Not all jobs are forever, and that's okay. Sometimes, you just need a brief or part-time working situation to boost your income, especially when inflation comes knocking like it has this year. These 13 part-time and/or temporary jobs could provide your next leg up in your industry or just give you a little extra cash and experience to improve your chances of applying for your dream role.

Whatever your motives, you'll find a role here for almost anyone, including child care and private security as well as forensic analysis and accounting. Let's get into it!

Private security officer

Salary: $30 to $34 hourly

Company: L'Agence Service Santé

Who Should Apply: These ten temporary positions are available to French speakers with good interpersonal skills, a high school diploma and between seven to eleven months of related experience.

Apply here

Early childhood educator

Salary: $20 to $30.48 hourly

Company: SREPE INC. - Remplacement en CPE

Who Should Apply: 25 positions are available in this role, which requires good spoken (but not written) French, punctuality and six months of relevant experience.

Apply here

Administration officer

Salary: $23.71 hourly

Company: Le curateur public du Québec

Who Should Apply: People with strong French skills, both orally and in writing, with a bachelor's degree in communication (or related field) can apply to this entry-level role open to students.

Apply here

Medical orderly

Salary: $25.63 hourly

Company: L'Agence Services Santé

Who Should Apply: Ten spots are open for this role, which requires high-level French and a DEP in health as well as seven to eleven months of relevant experience.

Apply here

Survey taker

Salary: $19.03 hourly

Company: Ministère de la Sécurité publique

Who Should Apply: Five openings are available for this student role, which involves analyzing "lawfully intercepted communications," and you'll have to undergo a background/morality check, which sounds mysterious and secretive.

Apply here

Chemical forensic lab analyst

Salary: $23.71 hourly

Company: Ministère de la Sécurité publique

Who Should Apply: This French role requires a degree in forensics and involves analyzing ballistic evidence for the ballistics department.

Apply here

Physical sciences laboratory technician

Salary: $20.97 hourly

Company: Ministère de la Sécurité publique

Who Should Apply: This job requires an education in chemistry and involves working with seized illicit drugs, notably methamphetamines.

Apply here

Legal technician trainee

Salary: $20.46 hourly

Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Who Should Apply: Any students (even those with no experience) who speak fluent French can be trained for this role, which involves preparing and analyzing dossiers.

Apply here

Day care teacher

Salary: $20 to $25 hourly

Company: Garderie Les Bambins bricoleurs

Who Should Apply: Anyone with at least three years of child care experience can apply to this role, which doesn't require a university education.

Apply here

Accounting assistant

Salary: $20 hourly

Company: Oak Leaf Inc.

Who Should Apply: Four positions are open for this bilingual role, which requires skills in Office and/or Google suite and at least one year of experience in an administrative accounting role.

Apply here

Accounting clerk

Salary: $25 hourly

Company: SOMA

Who Should Apply: Anyone with good French, a college degree in accounting and experience with AQTIS and accounting engineering software would be a good candidate for this role.

Apply here

Dental office receptionist

Salary: $19.50

Company: Clinique de chirurgie esthétique Dre Lucie Duclos

Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need a DES and one to two years of experience as a receptionist.

Apply here

Head cleaning person

Salary: $19.50 hourly

Company: Les Coins Carrés

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a few months of cleaning experience and conversational French skills can apply to this role, which involves cleaning homes across the Plateau, Villeray and Rosemont neighbourhoods of Montreal.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

