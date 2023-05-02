13 Part-Time Montreal Jobs, From Survey-Taking To Office Work, That Pay Up To $34 Hourly
For your next step forward in this wild economy.
Not all jobs are forever, and that's okay. Sometimes, you just need a brief or part-time working situation to boost your income, especially when inflation comes knocking like it has this year. These 13 part-time and/or temporary jobs could provide your next leg up in your industry or just give you a little extra cash and experience to improve your chances of applying for your dream role.
Whatever your motives, you'll find a role here for almost anyone, including child care and private security as well as forensic analysis and accounting. Let's get into it!
Private security officer
Salary: $30 to $34 hourly
Company: L'Agence Service Santé
Who Should Apply: These ten temporary positions are available to French speakers with good interpersonal skills, a high school diploma and between seven to eleven months of related experience.
Early childhood educator
Salary: $20 to $30.48 hourly
Company: SREPE INC. - Remplacement en CPE
Who Should Apply: 25 positions are available in this role, which requires good spoken (but not written) French, punctuality and six months of relevant experience.
Administration officer
Salary: $23.71 hourly
Company: Le curateur public du Québec
Who Should Apply: People with strong French skills, both orally and in writing, with a bachelor's degree in communication (or related field) can apply to this entry-level role open to students.
Medical orderly
Salary: $25.63 hourly
Company: L'Agence Services Santé
Who Should Apply: Ten spots are open for this role, which requires high-level French and a DEP in health as well as seven to eleven months of relevant experience.
Survey taker
Salary: $19.03 hourly
Company: Ministère de la Sécurité publique
Who Should Apply: Five openings are available for this student role, which involves analyzing "lawfully intercepted communications," and you'll have to undergo a background/morality check, which sounds mysterious and secretive.
Chemical forensic lab analyst
Salary: $23.71 hourly
Company: Ministère de la Sécurité publique
Who Should Apply: This French role requires a degree in forensics and involves analyzing ballistic evidence for the ballistics department.
Physical sciences laboratory technician
Salary: $20.97 hourly
Company: Ministère de la Sécurité publique
Who Should Apply: This job requires an education in chemistry and involves working with seized illicit drugs, notably methamphetamines.
Legal technician trainee
Salary: $20.46 hourly
Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Who Should Apply: Any students (even those with no experience) who speak fluent French can be trained for this role, which involves preparing and analyzing dossiers.
Day care teacher
Salary: $20 to $25 hourly
Company: Garderie Les Bambins bricoleurs
Who Should Apply: Anyone with at least three years of child care experience can apply to this role, which doesn't require a university education.
Accounting assistant
Salary: $20 hourly
Company: Oak Leaf Inc.
Who Should Apply: Four positions are open for this bilingual role, which requires skills in Office and/or Google suite and at least one year of experience in an administrative accounting role.
Accounting clerk
Salary: $25 hourly
Company: SOMA
Who Should Apply: Anyone with good French, a college degree in accounting and experience with AQTIS and accounting engineering software would be a good candidate for this role.
Dental office receptionist
Salary: $19.50
Company: Clinique de chirurgie esthétique Dre Lucie Duclos
Who Should Apply: For this role, you'll need a DES and one to two years of experience as a receptionist.
Head cleaning person
Salary: $19.50 hourly
Company: Les Coins Carrés
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a few months of cleaning experience and conversational French skills can apply to this role, which involves cleaning homes across the Plateau, Villeray and Rosemont neighbourhoods of Montreal.
