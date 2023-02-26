montreal jobs

These 13 Part-Time Jobs Are Available Now In Montreal & Pay Up To $45 Hourly

If you have the right qualifications, you're set!

Staff Writer
Montreal's business district, as seen from street level.

Montreal's business district, as seen from street level.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Valentine's Day has come and gone, leaving the coupled among us broke as all get out. How else can we fix our financial situations than by getting a part-time job that pays over $20 per hour? Thankfully, Montreal has plenty of those, with requirements as simple as speaking French or as complex as being a student in secretarial studies.

These 13 roles might have your next side hustle among them, so browse at your leisure and be sure to send your resume to whichever strikes your fancy.

Chair-side dental assistant

Salary: $22 to $26 hourly

Company: Les dentistes pédiatriques

Who Should Apply: Bilingual folks with some dental assistant experience should apply for this role, which involves preparing patients for procedures and maintaining the equipment.

Apply here

Documentation technician

Salary: $21.37 hourly

Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Who Should Apply: This role requires fluency in French and a DEC in document handling. It's also only available to current students.

Apply here

Administration analyst

Salary: $25.25 hourly

Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Who Should Apply: Another French-language position, this job requires an undergraduate degree in law and/or policy. The bulk of your tasks would be research and analysis.

Apply here

Health and safety officer

Salary: $25.25 hourly

Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)

Who Should Apply: There are two of these student positions open at the CNESST. Both require good working French and an undergraduate degree in security and policy studies.

Apply here

Front desk agent

Salary: $20.60 hourly

Company: HÔTEL LE SAINT-SULPICE

Who Should Apply: This role requires fluency in both French and English. In this position, you'd be handling reservations, check-outs, answering phone calls and more.

Apply here

Social worker (weekends)

Salary: $22.66 hourly

Company: La Maison du Père

Who Should Apply: This French-speaking position would benefit from someone with CPR and Bill 90 training, as well as some experience supporting unhoused and/or elderly clients, especially in an accredited residence.

Apply here

Lunchroom supervisor - School

Salary: $22.18 hourly

Company: CENTRE DE SERVICES SCOLAIRE MARGUERITE-BOURGEOYS

Who Should Apply: This role requires good spoken French, and involves supervising, accompanying and directing children during lunchtime.

Apply here

Youth worker — social services

Salary: $21 hourly

Company: TRANSIT-JEUNESSE INC.

Who Should Apply: Anyone in the process of obtaining a Bachelor's in human sciences is eligible for this role, which involves supervising and organising meetings and projects related to social work for youth.

Apply here

Cook

Salary: $20 to $23.40 hourly

Company: SREPE INC. - Remplacement en CPE

Who Should Apply: There are two cook positions available, both of which require good French. You'll be feeding upwards of 80 children and 15 adults each day, at different schools depending on that session's placement.

Apply here

Building services worker

Salary: $23.24 hourly

Company: VIGI SANTE LTEE

Who Should Apply: This job requires good French and decent English, and involves performing general maintenance like repair work, painting, welding, electrical work and more.

Apply here

General landscaping labourer

Salary: $20 to $26 hourly

Company: Paysagement Crawford park

Who Should Apply: Anyone who speaks either French or English with an interest in landscaping work is a great candidate for these two roles!

Apply here

Real estate secretary

Salary: $22 hourly

Company: Gestion Immobilière Clé en Main

Who Should Apply: Anyone who speaks French, has a car, and is getting (or already received) a diploma in secretarial studies or a related field is eligible for this role, which involves handling daily communications and writing company processes.

Apply here

Elementary school reading clinician

Salary: $45 to $60 hourly

Company: Coup de pouce scolaire

Who Should Apply: There are five of these positions open, all of which require excellent French and experience teaching children to read in French.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...