These 13 Part-Time Jobs Are Available Now In Montreal & Pay Up To $45 Hourly
If you have the right qualifications, you're set!
Valentine's Day has come and gone, leaving the coupled among us broke as all get out. How else can we fix our financial situations than by getting a part-time job that pays over $20 per hour? Thankfully, Montreal has plenty of those, with requirements as simple as speaking French or as complex as being a student in secretarial studies.
These 13 roles might have your next side hustle among them, so browse at your leisure and be sure to send your resume to whichever strikes your fancy.
Chair-side dental assistant
Salary: $22 to $26 hourly
Company: Les dentistes pédiatriques
Who Should Apply: Bilingual folks with some dental assistant experience should apply for this role, which involves preparing patients for procedures and maintaining the equipment.
Documentation technician
Salary: $21.37 hourly
Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Who Should Apply: This role requires fluency in French and a DEC in document handling. It's also only available to current students.
Administration analyst
Salary: $25.25 hourly
Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Who Should Apply: Another French-language position, this job requires an undergraduate degree in law and/or policy. The bulk of your tasks would be research and analysis.
Health and safety officer
Salary: $25.25 hourly
Company: Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST)
Who Should Apply: There are two of these student positions open at the CNESST. Both require good working French and an undergraduate degree in security and policy studies.
Front desk agent
Salary: $20.60 hourly
Company: HÔTEL LE SAINT-SULPICE
Who Should Apply: This role requires fluency in both French and English. In this position, you'd be handling reservations, check-outs, answering phone calls and more.
Social worker (weekends)
Salary: $22.66 hourly
Company: La Maison du Père
Who Should Apply: This French-speaking position would benefit from someone with CPR and Bill 90 training, as well as some experience supporting unhoused and/or elderly clients, especially in an accredited residence.
Lunchroom supervisor - School
Salary: $22.18 hourly
Company: CENTRE DE SERVICES SCOLAIRE MARGUERITE-BOURGEOYS
Who Should Apply: This role requires good spoken French, and involves supervising, accompanying and directing children during lunchtime.
Youth worker — social services
Salary: $21 hourly
Company: TRANSIT-JEUNESSE INC.
Who Should Apply: Anyone in the process of obtaining a Bachelor's in human sciences is eligible for this role, which involves supervising and organising meetings and projects related to social work for youth.
Cook
Salary: $20 to $23.40 hourly
Company: SREPE INC. - Remplacement en CPE
Who Should Apply: There are two cook positions available, both of which require good French. You'll be feeding upwards of 80 children and 15 adults each day, at different schools depending on that session's placement.
Building services worker
Salary: $23.24 hourly
Company: VIGI SANTE LTEE
Who Should Apply: This job requires good French and decent English, and involves performing general maintenance like repair work, painting, welding, electrical work and more.
General landscaping labourer
Salary: $20 to $26 hourly
Company: Paysagement Crawford park
Who Should Apply: Anyone who speaks either French or English with an interest in landscaping work is a great candidate for these two roles!
Real estate secretary
Salary: $22 hourly
Company: Gestion Immobilière Clé en Main
Who Should Apply: Anyone who speaks French, has a car, and is getting (or already received) a diploma in secretarial studies or a related field is eligible for this role, which involves handling daily communications and writing company processes.
Elementary school reading clinician
Company: Coup de pouce scolaire
Who Should Apply: There are five of these positions open, all of which require excellent French and experience teaching children to read in French.
