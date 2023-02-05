These 12 Part-Time Montreal Jobs Pay Up To $30 Hourly & They're Hiring Now
Your time is now, don't wait!
Everyone needs some kind of income to afford that cheeky bagel and coffee, or to justify another takeaway poutine after three nights straight of Uber Eats-ing. But it can be challenging to find a role that fits your pay expectations AND the limited hours in your day.
Thankfully, these part-time jobs are available now, and some of them are dedicated to those people with perhaps the least money and time among us all: university students. Whether you're looking for an administration side hustle or a tutoring gig, these roles could be your newest (and most legitimate) money-making scheme.
Bookkeeping clerk
Salary: $25 to $30 hourly
Company: Syndicat de la CoPropriete M Sur La Montagne
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with at least two years of experience in accounting or a related field should apply for this role, which involves using Excel and other tools from Microsoft Suite as well as accounting software Simply Accounting.
Personnel selection officer
Salary: $22.25 hourly
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: This job is open to four students who have completed a DES (or equivalent) and are currently enrolled full-time in an administrative field.
Legal technician
Salary: $20.46 hourly
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: French-speaking (and writing) students with DECs in juridical techniques could apply for this role, which requires an excellent command of Microsoft Office and legal experience.
Accounting clerk
Salary: $24 hourly
Company: DIOGENE, SUIVI COMMUNAUTAIRE
Who Should Apply: Excellent French speakers with DECs in administrative techniques would be a good fit for this position.
Administration officer
Salary: $20.07 hourly
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: There are ten French-speaking positions open for this role, which requires a DEC in administrative techniques and/or accounting and management.
Socio-economic research and planning officer
Salary: $23.71 hourly
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: French-speaking people with undergraduate degrees in administration, international affairs, anthropology and/or social work should consider this position.
Elementary school tutor
Salary: $20 hourly
Company: SOSprof, Inc.
Who Should Apply: 10 of these roles are open to French-speaking permanent residents who have either completed at least one year of CEGEP or are in their last year of high school.
Secondary school French teacher
Salary: $20 hourly
Company: SOSprof, Inc.
Who Should Apply: 10 of these roles are open to French-speaking students with at least an 80% average in CEGEP-level French.
Secondary school mathematics teacher
Salary: $20 hourly
Company: SOSprof, Inc.
Who Should Apply: 10 of these roles are available to French-speaking students with at least an 80% average in math at the CEGEP level.
International relations specialist
Salary: $25.25 hourly
Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Who Should Apply: Three positions are open for this role, which is only open to full-time graduate students in administration, public affairs, communication or political science.
Retail merchandiser
Salary: $20 hourly
Company: M30 RETAIL SERVICES, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Anyone with some level of French and experience in merchandising and retail is a good candidate for this position.
Administrative officer
Salary: $21.89 to $23.35 hourly
Company: VIGI SANTE LTEE
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with a DEP in secretary administration or an AEC in bureaucratic administration should apply for this role, which involves the use of Microsoft Office.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.