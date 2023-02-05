montreal jobs

These 12 Part-Time Montreal Jobs Pay Up To $30 Hourly & They're Hiring Now

Staff Writer
The Steve Jobs is Dead statue across from McGill University's downtown campus. Right: the business district of Montreal, as seen from street level.

Everyone needs some kind of income to afford that cheeky bagel and coffee, or to justify another takeaway poutine after three nights straight of Uber Eats-ing. But it can be challenging to find a role that fits your pay expectations AND the limited hours in your day.

Thankfully, these part-time jobs are available now, and some of them are dedicated to those people with perhaps the least money and time among us all: university students. Whether you're looking for an administration side hustle or a tutoring gig, these roles could be your newest (and most legitimate) money-making scheme.

Bookkeeping clerk

Salary: $25 to $30 hourly

Company: Syndicat de la CoPropriete M Sur La Montagne

Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with at least two years of experience in accounting or a related field should apply for this role, which involves using Excel and other tools from Microsoft Suite as well as accounting software Simply Accounting.

Apply here

Personnel selection officer

Salary: $22.25 hourly

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: This job is open to four students who have completed a DES (or equivalent) and are currently enrolled full-time in an administrative field.

Apply here

Legal technician

Salary: $20.46 hourly

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: French-speaking (and writing) students with DECs in juridical techniques could apply for this role, which requires an excellent command of Microsoft Office and legal experience.

Apply here

Accounting clerk

Salary: $24 hourly

Company: DIOGENE, SUIVI COMMUNAUTAIRE

Who Should Apply: Excellent French speakers with DECs in administrative techniques would be a good fit for this position.

Apply here

Administration officer

Salary: $20.07 hourly

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: There are ten French-speaking positions open for this role, which requires a DEC in administrative techniques and/or accounting and management.

Apply here

Socio-economic research and planning officer

Salary: $23.71 hourly

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: French-speaking people with undergraduate degrees in administration, international affairs, anthropology and/or social work should consider this position.

Apply here

Elementary school tutor

Salary: $20 hourly

Company: SOSprof, Inc.

Who Should Apply: 10 of these roles are open to French-speaking permanent residents who have either completed at least one year of CEGEP or are in their last year of high school.

Apply here

Secondary school French teacher

Salary: $20 hourly

Company: SOSprof, Inc.

Who Should Apply: 10 of these roles are open to French-speaking students with at least an 80% average in CEGEP-level French.

Apply here

Secondary school mathematics teacher

Salary: $20 hourly

Company: SOSprof, Inc.

Who Should Apply: 10 of these roles are available to French-speaking students with at least an 80% average in math at the CEGEP level.

Apply here

International relations specialist

Salary: $25.25 hourly

Company: Ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration

Who Should Apply: Three positions are open for this role, which is only open to full-time graduate students in administration, public affairs, communication or political science.

Apply here

Retail merchandiser

Salary: $20 hourly

Company: M30 RETAIL SERVICES, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Anyone with some level of French and experience in merchandising and retail is a good candidate for this position.

Apply here

Administrative officer

Salary: $21.89 to $23.35 hourly

Company: VIGI SANTE LTEE

Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with a DEP in secretary administration or an AEC in bureaucratic administration should apply for this role, which involves the use of Microsoft Office.

Apply here

