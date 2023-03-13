2 Cars Crashed Through The Ice At A Winter Race Near Montreal (VIDEO)
Plunging into water while behind the wheel may be most drivers' worst nightmare but two racers and their passengers did just that at a winter competition near Montreal.
The cars sank into a frozen track during a Kahnawake ice race on March 11. The accident was caught on camera in multiple videos, including one from inside a sinking car. The sound of icy water rushing into the vehicle is chilling.
Two cars sink into the ice on a winter race track.Rez Ryder 75 | YouTube
"We had a good scare today with the two cars. Glad everyone made it out okay, no one was hurt and everyone gets to go home with their loved ones tonight," Kahnawake Ice Racing President Bryar Lawrence wrote on social media.
Ice racing is a type of motorsport that takes place on frozen lakes and typically involves stock cars outfitted with specialized or studded tires that provide traction on the ice. Participants race around a marked track and the winner is the first to cross the finish line.
A driver films the car sinking into the ice.Pat Renaud | YouTube
"We all know the risk we take as soon as we get on that ice and everyone understands this sport we love comes with these types of risk," wrote Lawrence.
Volunteers were successful in retrieving the submerged cars the following day.