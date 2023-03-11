The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Up To 15 cm Of Snow This Week
Spring...are you here yet?! 😫
Quebec's spring forecast warns of winter weather returning with a vengeance, and it appears as if Mother Nature is giving us a sneak peek at what to expect. The Montreal weather forecast is currently calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow over the week of March 13, 2023.
While snowfall is expected to be minimal over the course of the first few days, most of the snowy conditions are expected to hit Montreal towards the end of the week.
According to The Weather Network, roughly five centimetres of snowfall is expected early in the week with an additional five centimetres set to hit the metropolis come Friday, March 17. Up to 10 millimetres of rain is also expected on Friday.
Montreal will see another 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday, March 18 — bringing in what will hopefully be the last wintry weekend of the season, but then again...this is Montreal we are talking about.
The federal weather department also warns of incoming snow, stating that "flurries" and "periods of snow and rain" are imminent.
Despite the incoming snowfall, temperatures will remain relatively mild this week. Per Environment Canada, Montreal is expected to stay above zero degrees Celsius with Wednesday, March 15 coming in as the warmest day with a high of four degrees Celsius.
Oh, spring...we can't wait for you.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.