2 Montrealers Are In 'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' This Season & Here's A Preview (VIDEO)
The first episode airs October 10!
4h
If you've been on the hunt for a new reality TV show to obsess over, look no further. Bachelor In Paradise Canada's first season is about to begin.
On October 10 at 8 p.m., you can watch two Montrealers, Ana Cruz and Jeremy Lohier, and others from around the globe on a quest for love.
Bachelor in Paradise Canada recently released a sneak peek at what the upcoming season is going to look like — and it's safe to say things get steamy at the camp.
The show promises to be full of "heat, heartbreak and hotties."
You can watch all the drama unfold on CityTV!
