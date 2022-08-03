2 People Were Shot & Killed In Montreal Tuesday Night
The 16th and 17th homicides on Montreal Island so far in 2022, according to police.
Two people are dead after shootings in Montreal's Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs Tuesday night. They represent Montreal Island's 16th and 17th homicides of 2022.
Police found the first victim after responding to a 911 call about possible gunfire on boulevard Jules-Poitras near the intersection with boulevard Deguire, near autoroute 15 in Saint-Laurent, at around 9:45 p.m., a Montreal police spokesperson told the media Wednesday morning.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and died at the scene. Police haven't yet identified a suspect but investigators were still at the scene of the crime as of 2 a.m.
An hour later, at around 10:50 p.m. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, the SPVM was responding to a call about gunshots on rue Meilleur near rue Sauvé O. when they found the second victim of the evening also with an injury to the upper body, the police spokesperson said.
The victim died at the scene, where as of early Wednesday morning investigators were trying to piece together what happened. No arrests have been made.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.