These Montreal Companies Offer A 4-Day Week (Mostly) & They’re Hiring Right Now
Having Fridays off sounds pretty nice!
The five-day workweek is a fiction, an invention of the industrial age that still holds us clenched in its iron grip. Some companies are trying to swim against the tide of a two-day weekend, providing their employees with an extra day to do whatever they want (team poutine, anyone?).
Luckily for job-hunting Montrealers, three firms with shortened work weeks are hiring for upwards of 30 total positions, starting right now.
Nectar
Nectar is a company headquartered in Montreal which designs technology to support beekeepers across Canada. They're currently hiring for their summer 2023 hardware development internship, for which you'll need to know some C and Python and be comfortable working with microcontrollers.
The company's workweek ends at noon on Fridays, so you can benefit from the rest of the afternoon away from thinking about bees.
Nectar also has an open call for applicants in the following departments:
- Data Scientists
- Product Designers
- Software Developers
- Hardware Engineers
- Marketers
- Interns
- QA Specialists & Field Testers
- Sales Representatives
- Customer Success Specialists
- Operations (Finance, HR, etc)
Eidos
This Montreal-based video game development company switched to a four-day workweek in 2021. They're currently hiring for 27 roles, in fields from animation to programming. The full list of openings is available on their website, but here's a sample of what's on offer:
- Legal affairs: counsel
- Modeling artist
- Senior VFX artist
- Level designer
- Finance: internal control
- Lead core programmer
David Suzuki Foundation
The David Suzuki Foundation has had a four-day working schedule since its inception in 1990. The Foundation says this schedule improves employees' lives, "giving them time to rest, pursue other interests, explore nature, volunteer, enjoy the company of family and friends, and so much more."
There's one open position at the Foundation in Montreal: a francophone contract role as Coordonnateur.trice de département.
