53 Big Bike Path Projects Are Coming To Montreal In 2023 — Here's Where You'll Be Able To Go
The city has announced its 2023 bike path projects.
The City of Montreal has unveiled its 2023 bike path plans. Officials say the 53 projects are designed to both improve existing infrastructure as well as extend the city's cycling network, amounting to 59.1 kilometres of changes.
The 2023 projects aren't just about plopping new bike lanes onto city streets, Montreal Executive Committee Member Responsible for Transportation and Mobility Sophie Mauzerolle assured in a press release. Instead, she said, "we're looking for a better sharing of space so that all users can get around safely." She cited Montreal's Vision Zero strategy, which aims to achieve zero annual deaths on the road network by 2040.
Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Verdun and Montréal-Nord are among the boroughs touched by the new initiatives — boroughs the city says have been historically underserved by cycling infrastructure. Most of the other projects target the city's densest boroughs: Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, the Sud-Ouest, Ville-Marie and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.
The outer-lying boroughs of Lachine (one planned project) and Saint-Laurent (two) are also set to benefit from this year's plans, as are the on-island suburbs of Kirkland, Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, Senneville and the Town of Mount Royal.
Among the projects the city is highlighting are the extension of the Réseau express vélo (REV) on boulevard Henri-Bourassa, a two-way bike path crossing the Décarie highway on avenue Bourret, and new bike paths linking Montréal-Nord and Ahuntsic-Cartierville (on rue Prieur E.) and Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (on avenue Bourbonnière).
\u201c\ud83d\udeb4 Voici notre programmation cyclable 2023! \ud83d\udeb4\n\n53 projets cyclables permettront de d\u00e9velopper et de mettre \u00e0 niveau pr\u00e8s de 60 km du r\u00e9seau cyclable montr\u00e9alais en 2023. Quelques projets phares :\n\n\ud83d\udc49 Un premier tron\u00e7on du REV Henri-Bourassa\n\n\ud83d\udc49 De nouvelles pistes\u2026\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1685462706
The city's complete list of 2023 cycling infrastructure additions, upgrades and extensions is online.
"A safe and inclusive cycling network is also a guarantee of greater attractiveness to Montrealers," Mauzerolle added. "Today, cycling is more than ever part of the habits of citizens in every corner of the city, and we can be very proud of this."
These 53 projects are part of Montreal's larger five-year plan to add 200 kilometres of bike paths, including a 60-kilometre extension of the REV. 17 boroughs will see changes to their cycling network.
"The success of REV Saint-Denis has shown the importance of developing safe bikeways that benefit cyclists, pedestrians and business owners alike," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said at the unveiling of that plan in November. "We cannot compromise on the safety of children and seniors residents, who are overrepresented in road deaths."
Other forthcoming cycling network improvements include an extension of the REV on rue Jean-Talon and boulevard Lacordaire, a better path on rue de la Commune between rue Berri and boulevard Saint-Laurent in Old Montreal, and a lane on rue Hochelaga between Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Ville-Marie.
