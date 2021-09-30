6 Adorable Small Towns In Quebec Where You Can See Amazing Fall Colours
It's about time for a little road trip, eh?
Since fall is finally here and the nice weather seems here to stay (for now), shouldn't you be thinking about taking a little trip to some small towns in Quebec to check out the amazing fall colours?
Yeah, that's a great idea! Here are six of the most adorable small towns in Quebec to check out the incredible fall colours this season.
Warwick, Quebec
Warwick is a small town just a couple of hours outside of Montreal in the Centre-du-Québec region. Located at the foot of the Appalachians, Warwick has plenty of breathtaking sights to see. The town also has an adorable city centre with antique shops and historical tours.
Saint-Zénon, Quebec
Saint-Zénon is a picturesque community in the Lanaudière region located on the edge of the Mastigouche Wildlife Reserve. The region is one of the best-preserved natural landscapes in the province, dotted with small lakes and waterfalls. It's around 2.5 hours from Montreal.
Frelighsburg, Quebec
Frelighsburg is a historic village in the Eastern Townships around 1.5 hours from Montreal. Not only does this sleepy town have some truly spectacular natural landscapes, but also some lovingly preserved architectural heritage.
Montebello, Quebec
If you're a Quebec metalhead, you're probably quite familiar with Montebello. Whether you like metal or not, you'll definitely enjoy the quaint and sleepy town which just so happens to have one of the most prestigious hotels in the world.
Neuville, Quebec
Neuville is a lovely little town on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River that's totally worth the scenic drive. Other than its fantastic marina, Neuville has plenty of beautiful sights to see.
L'Anse-Saint-Jean, Quebec
One of the farthest places from Montreal on this list is also one of the most beautiful. Located at the entryway of the Saguenay peninsula, L'Anse-Saint-Jean is an absolutely spectacular small town with scenic views. If you have a chance, you must visit!
