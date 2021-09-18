6 Spontaneous Trips Less Than 2 Hours From Montreal That Make Amazing Fall Getaways
Planning for last-minute spontaneity!
Autumn is just about here! That means it's time for us to start planning fall trips to get away from Montreal before the season is over.
But sometimes the best things to do are the most spontaneous ones. These six spots are incredible this time of year and are within a two-hour drive of Montreal, making for amazing last-minute fall getaways.
Parc Omega
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Address: 399, Route 323 Nord, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: Parc Omega is a crowd favourite. Getting to see wild animals and enjoy nature is always awesome, but it's especially magical this time of the year, making it feel like a real-life fairytale.
La Ferme Quinn
Distance From Montreal: 40 Minutes
Address: 2495, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Need To Go: Not only is it super close, but there's lots to do at this lovely farm, including apple picking and pumpkin picking.
Léon Courville Vigneron
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour
Address: 285, chemin de Brome, Ville de Lac-Brome, QC
Why You Need To Go: This winery is super close to the city, offering wine tastings, guided tours and a terrasse with a picnic area. They even hold an event where you can try your hand at harvesting the vineyard. A great way to cheers the new season!
Chutes Monte-à-Peine-et-des-Dalles (Magnificent Falls)
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Address: 561, rang des Dalles, Sainte-Béatrix, QC
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful waterfall in Lanaudière is absolutely overflowing with fall views.
Owl's Head
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Address: 40, chemin du Mont Owl's Head, Mansonville, QC
Why You Need To Go: This popular ski and golf resort makes the perfect place for a fall hike and the perfect place to soak in all of the foliage.
Cidrerie Michel Jodoin
Distance From Montreal: 40 minutes
Address: 1130 Rang, La Petite-Caroline, Rougemont, QC
Why You Need To Go: Apple season isn't just about apples — it also means apple pies, apple tarts and, of course, cider!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.