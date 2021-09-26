Things To Do

11 Things To Do In Montreal That You Have To Add To Your Fall Bucket List

How to make the most of spooky season!

Osheaga | Facebook, Alanna Moore | MTL Blog

Summer is officially over, which means it's time to get our wool sweaters out and figure out things to do in Montreal during the cozy season.

Good news — there are tons of activities happening in and around the city to keep you occupied this fall.

Hit Up A Pumpkin Patch

Price: $4 entry per person (for those aged 4 and up)

When: Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during pumpkin season

Address: Ferme Marineau; 4356, boul. Dagenais O., Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: To be prepared to make a Jack-o'-lantern when Halloween rolls around.

Find out more

Go Apple Picking At This Ciderie

Cost: Starting at $20 for an 18-20 pound bag and access to activities

When: Every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: Vergers Petit et fils; 1020, rue de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC

Why You Need To Go: While there are tons of apple orchards near Montreal to go picking this season, at Vergers Petit et fils, you can also spend time exploring a maze and trying different ciders once you've got your apples.

Find out more

Check Out Marché de L'Ouest

When: Every day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 11600, Salaberry Blvd, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you've ever needed a reason to go to the West Island, this is it. Marché de L'Ouest has all kinds of unique locally-owned shops for you to get a bite or some fresh produce at.

Website

Finally Go To Osheaga Again

When: October 1-3, 2021

Address: Parc Jean Drapeau, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: We may have missed out on Osheaga last year, but with its full Canadian lineup for 2021, we're back in business.

Website

See The Botanical Garden's Gardens of Light

Price: $16.50 for adults, $12.75 for students and $8.25 for children

When: September 3 – October 31, 2021 from 7-10 p.m.

Address: Montreal Botanical Garden; 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: For a colourful escape right in the middle of the city.

Website

Get Spooked At This Haunted Village

Cost: $30 per adult on Fridays or $32 on Saturdays and Sundays

When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to 30 as well as Sundays on October 10 and 31

Address: Village québécois d'antan; 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're hoping to get spooked this spooky season, this haunted village is your spot.

Find out more

Dance The Day Away At Piknic Électronik One Last Time

When: Last show is October 9

Address: Plaine des Jeux, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Do you really need a reason to spend a day dancing?

Check out the schedule here

Attend The "Power To Change" Conference

When: October 27, 2021

Address: Online

Why You Need To Go: If you've always dreamed of getting to know about Howie Mandel's life, now's your chance. This online conference will have multiple keynote speakers to help you find the motivation you've been searching for recently.

Get your tickets here

Go On A Hike To See The Fall Foliage

When: Just pick a day and go!

Address: Mont-Orford, QC or any other mountain near Montreal

Why You Need To Go: The leaves won't stay colourful for too long, so a little hike near Montreal to see the fall foliage is a must this season. And Mont-Orford is the perfect place to take in all the beauty of autumn.

Find out more

Visit La Ronde

When: Monday-Saturday 1-7 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Address: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're hoping to hold on to the last bits of summer, La Ronde is the place to do exactly that. Until Halloween of course, where it transforms into a haunted nightmare.

Website

Wander Through This Corn Maze In The Dark

Price: $15

When: Fridays starting August 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the last departure is at 9 p.m. with the site closing at 11 p.m.

Address: Forget BM Farm - 7901, ave. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect place to fully embrace the spooky season.

Find out more

