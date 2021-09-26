11 Things To Do In Montreal That You Have To Add To Your Fall Bucket List
How to make the most of spooky season!
Summer is officially over, which means it's time to get our wool sweaters out and figure out things to do in Montreal during the cozy season.
Good news — there are tons of activities happening in and around the city to keep you occupied this fall.
Hit Up A Pumpkin Patch
Price: $4 entry per person (for those aged 4 and up)
When: Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during pumpkin season
Address: Ferme Marineau; 4356, boul. Dagenais O., Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: To be prepared to make a Jack-o'-lantern when Halloween rolls around.
Go Apple Picking At This Ciderie
Cost: Starting at $20 for an 18-20 pound bag and access to activities
When: Every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: Vergers Petit et fils; 1020, rue de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC
Why You Need To Go: While there are tons of apple orchards near Montreal to go picking this season, at Vergers Petit et fils, you can also spend time exploring a maze and trying different ciders once you've got your apples.
Check Out Marché de L'Ouest
When: Every day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Address: 11600, Salaberry Blvd, Dollard-Des Ormeaux, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever needed a reason to go to the West Island, this is it. Marché de L'Ouest has all kinds of unique locally-owned shops for you to get a bite or some fresh produce at.
Finally Go To Osheaga Again
When: October 1-3, 2021
Address: Parc Jean Drapeau, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: We may have missed out on Osheaga last year, but with its full Canadian lineup for 2021, we're back in business.
See The Botanical Garden's Gardens of Light
Price: $16.50 for adults, $12.75 for students and $8.25 for children
When: September 3 – October 31, 2021 from 7-10 p.m.
Address: Montreal Botanical Garden; 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a colourful escape right in the middle of the city.
Get Spooked At This Haunted Village
Cost: $30 per adult on Fridays or $32 on Saturdays and Sundays
When: Fridays and Saturdays from October 1 to 30 as well as Sundays on October 10 and 31
Address: Village québécois d'antan; 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're hoping to get spooked this spooky season, this haunted village is your spot.
Dance The Day Away At Piknic Électronik One Last Time
When: Last show is October 9
Address: Plaine des Jeux, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Do you really need a reason to spend a day dancing?
Attend The "Power To Change" Conference
When: October 27, 2021
Address: Online
Why You Need To Go: If you've always dreamed of getting to know about Howie Mandel's life, now's your chance. This online conference will have multiple keynote speakers to help you find the motivation you've been searching for recently.
Go On A Hike To See The Fall Foliage
When: Just pick a day and go!
Address: Mont-Orford, QC or any other mountain near Montreal
Why You Need To Go: The leaves won't stay colourful for too long, so a little hike near Montreal to see the fall foliage is a must this season. And Mont-Orford is the perfect place to take in all the beauty of autumn.
Visit La Ronde
When: Monday-Saturday 1-7 p.m., Sunday 1-6 p.m.
Address: 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're hoping to hold on to the last bits of summer, La Ronde is the place to do exactly that. Until Halloween of course, where it transforms into a haunted nightmare.
Wander Through This Corn Maze In The Dark
Price: $15
When: Fridays starting August 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the last departure is at 9 p.m. with the site closing at 11 p.m.
Address: Forget BM Farm - 7901, ave. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect place to fully embrace the spooky season.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.