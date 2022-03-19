6 Montreal Pubs With Delicious Food That Are Perfect For Hanging Out With Friends
Pub night, anyone?
There's nothing quite like going to the local pub with friends to grab a drink. The only thing that could make it better is ordering some amazing food to take it to the next level.
With Montreal being home to some of the best pubs across the country, you're bound to find yourself having a blast all while treating your taste buds to some delish food.
Check out these local pubs with stellar menus you'll want to add to your foodie list ASAP.
Pub Burgundy Lion
Address: 2496, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This British-style pub doesn't just serve up all of your favourite British dishes including the classic fish n' chips but is filled with iconic memorabilia all around. Home to Quebec's largest whiskey collection and one of the best spots for high tea in the city, this pub is a must-try!
Lord William Pub
Address: 265, rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This cozy spot makes for a great place to watch the hockey game in the winter and a fantastic terrasse in the summer. Located in Griffintown, Montreal's tastiest neighbourhood, this pub is a go-to all year long. Whether you're looking for some good 'ole burgers, sandwiches, or a variety of mains to choose from, you won't leave feeling disappointed.
McLean's
Address: 1210, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Irish pub is found downtown and is your go-to place to keep the good vibes of St. Patty's flowing no matter what month of the year it is. Plus, it has an impressive menu filled with all of your pub favourites, like burgers, wings and poutine. Yum!
Taverne Gaspar
Address: 89, rue de la Commune E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Old Montreal's premium pub is located in a former warehouse dating back to the 1800s, giving it that old-timey vibe you're craving and serving up an elevated take on grubby comfort food.
Pit Caribou Pub
Address: 951, rue Rachel E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This microbrewery located in the Plateau is the ideal spot where you can grab some craft beer and kick it back with friends. As if their selection of drinks weren't great enough, Pit Caribou also has a menu that's given just as much pride and care.
Mad Hatter Pub
Address: 1240, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It may be called Mad Hatter, but this downtown pub is a totally chilled-out, relaxed spot to grab drinks and some food. You're definitely going to want to stop by if you're a fan of sangria and delish menu items. Bon appétit!