6 Montreal Parks To Picnic In Before The Summer's Over & What To Eat While You're There
The warm weather’s still going strong.
Back-to-school ads have started playing on the radio and stores are swapping bathing suits out for flannel shirts, but summer isn't over just yet. There’s one fool-proof way to make the most of Montreal’s warm weather: picnics in the park.
Luckily, this city has many beautiful spots that are perfect for hanging with family, partners and friends. And, of course, there’s the best thing about picnics: eating.
To make the food-prep part of the equation easier (and tastier), pick up a fresh meal from a local restaurant through SkipTheDishes. Some spots even have special picnic bundles!
Here are six must-visit parks, plus the nearby picnic bundles that you should pick up and chow down on.
Frits Alors! Near Parc De La Bolduc
Price: 💸💸
Address: 433 Rachel Rd. E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The small Parc De La Bolduc is a great option for parents, guardians and children at heart — this spot has a playground, plus tables, chairs and benches that make it super easy to enjoy a breezy take-out meal.
What To Eat: Right across the street from the park, Frite Alors! specializes in Belgian, hand-cut fries that you need to try at least once. Their signature burger comes with a side of Belgian fries and homemade mayonnaise dipping sauces. Yum.
Poutineville Near Parc Persillier-Lachapelle
Howard Sandler | Dreamstime.com
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1365 Ontario St. E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Parc Persillier-Lachapelle is one of the smaller but more intimate spaces on the list – it’s super quaint and great for catching up with your BFF.
What To Eat: Crowd-fave Poutineville offers a picnic-ready combo for two that comes with two classic burgers, two classic poutines and four soft drinks of your choice. The quintessential Quebec experience.
Pizza Motta Near Parc Jarry
Jarritos Mexican Soda | Unsplash
Price: 💸
Address: 303 Mozart Ave. E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Take a dip in the pool before settling in for lunch at the gorgeous Parc Jarry. When it’s time to dig in, settle under a tree to cool off in the shade. Bonus: this is a great spot for people watching.
What To Eat: Order Pizza Motta’s picnic-ready Italian combo for pick up on your Skip app and enjoy this low-key meal in a laid-back environment. It comes with an all-dressed or vegetarian slice of pizza and — of course — a drink of your choosing.
Le Roi du Smoked Meat At Parc Du Pere-Maquette
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6670 St-Hubert Rd., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bask in the sun at Parc Du Pere-Marquette, a beautiful green space that’s well-known for its skate park. Remember to bring your rollerblades!
What To Eat: Le Roie du Smoked Meat has a variety of decadent options for you and your mates to chow down on as you watch the local skaters do their thing. Pick up some individual subs or split a few pizzas — the choice is yours.
Pizza Lafontaine & Poutine Centrale Near Parc Maisonneuve
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4601 Sherbrooke St. E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The vast Parc Maisonneuve is known for its sprawling grassy areas. Bring your bikes and enjoy a take-out meal on the grass — just don’t let the roaming sheep have a bite.
What To Eat: On either side of the park, you have plenty of options, including crowd-pleasing pies from Pizza Lafontaine or gourmet poutine and burgers from Poutine Centrale. Bon appetite!
Sachi Sushi & Ryo Poke Near Parc De La Louisiane
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4931 Beaubien Rd. E, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Bring your pup to the dog park at Parc De La Louisiane, or if you’re more into humans, head to the baseball diamond and work up an appetite.
What To Eat: Fish lovers have a few options here. Opt for fresh poke from Ryo Poke Bowls or grab a 36-piece picnic combo from Sachi Sushi, which includes an assortment of fresh sushi and six drinks for you and your crew.
To stretch out the sunny days even further, just pick a park, gather your favourite people and SkipTheDishes will pack the food. Even if you don’t opt for a picnic bundle, Skip always has the option to pick up your order.
Support local restaurants, connect with your crew and soak up every last drop of sunshine — it’s the perfect way to wrap up an epic summer.
To learn more about their picnic options, check out SkipTheDishes' website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.