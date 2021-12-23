Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Things To Do
what to do in montreal this weekend

6 Outdoor Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That Are Actually Fun & Not Closed

Have the best holiday weekend ever! 🌟

6 Outdoor Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That Are Actually Fun & Not Closed
@alexiabjarry | Instagram, @jeannouvadrouille | Instagram
True

It's Christmas weekend in Montreal, and the city is looking festive! Regardless of whether or not you celebrate, there are still plenty of things to do if you want to enjoy some holiday magic.

Sure, there are COVID-19 measures in effect, but you can still get outside and explore your city. From enchanting scenery to winter sports to illuminated walks with a cup of hot cocoa in hand, Omicron can't take away ALL our fun.

Skate At Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Free

When: Starting at 10 a.m. on December 26

Address: 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Feel the magic as you skate across this illuminated 500-metre trail at Parc Jean-Drapeau. According to the website, it's "refrigerated and regularly maintained, thereby ensuring a memorable experience, especially after a small snowfall."

Website

Marvel At The 'Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal' Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: December 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and December 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed December 25)

Address: 105, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: With more than 30 local artisans, in a setting fit for a Christmas movie, The Great Montreal Christmas Market is the ideal holiday weekend activity. On-site, you can taste all kinds of delicacies such as tartiflette, waffles, churros and hot chocolate.

Website

Participate In An Outdoor Escape Game

6 Outdoor Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That Are Actually Fun & Not Closed

Courtesy of A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game

Price: Free

When: Until January 22, 2022

Address: Starting at Lola Petite Bourgogne, 2652, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're up for a challenge this weekend, the escape game company A/Maze has put together an outdoor escape game, "The Winter Store Fronts," a holiday treasure hunt in the streets of Little Burgundy. To play, you'll use a special journal to solve riddles that "the holiday spirit spread around the neighbourhood shops."

Website

Listen To The XP_MTL Christmas Choir On Sainte-Catherine

Price: Free

When: Every Saturday in December

Address: On Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, between Crescent and McGill College

Why You Need To Go: This Saturday, warm your heart with a choir that will sing holiday classics with a hip-hop twist. With a cup of coffee or hot cocoa in hand and their sweet voices ringing in your ears, you might just believe in the magic of Christmas.

Website

Take A Walk In Verdun To See The Decorated Houses

Price: Free

Address: Verdun, QC

Why You Need To Go: The borough of Verdun is known for being one of the most decorated neighbourhoods on the Island of Montreal. Take a stroll through its streets and take in the bright lights that could almost blind Santa Claus.

Check Out LUMINOTHÉRAPIE

Price: Free

When: December 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 25 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and December 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Light up your life this weekend with colourful, luminous and interactive works of art on display at the Quartier des Spectacles.

Facebook

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Legault Says Christmas Should Be At Most One Celebration But You Can Still Have 10 People

"I invite all Quebecers who are able to postpone celebrations to do so."

Louise Rivard | Dreamstime, François Legault | Facebook

Despite a great deal of speculation ahead of Premier François Legault's Wednesday evening press conference, there will be no changes to gathering limits over the holidays. However, the Quebec government is asking that you only have one Christmas celebration this year — and even postpone celebrating if it's possible.

"Saturday we are letting people who absolutely want to meet and gather in a group of 10 to do so," said Premier Legault.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal's Pink House Was Decorated For Christmas By A Mysterious Daredevil Again (PHOTOS)

Locals have been waiting for their friendly neighbourhood trespasser's annual holiday surprise.

Shaune Thompson | Instagram

It's officially Christmas in Saint-Henri. How do we know? Because Montreal's mysterious little pink house has put up its 2021 Christmas decorations.

The decorations still weren't up as of Monday, leading antsy members of community Facebook groups to wonder why — some theorizing it had become too dangerous for whoever's maintaining the installation. Meanwhile, others questioned whether the secret daredevil trespassers behind the pink house are graffiti artists who recently passed away.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Artists Are Turning An Ugly Wall That Looms Over The Plateau Into A Massive Mural

The community will choose from a selection of interactive murals that are being projected onto the wall.

Art by Birdfingersss | images courtesy of Colin Riendeau

Every morning, as Colin Riendeau sits by the window of his Plateau-Mont-Royal apartment sipping tea, he looks up at a huge grey concrete wall. Now, after seven years, he's doing something to change that. By partnering with Montreal artists, MAPP_MTL and MURAL, Riendeau is helping to transform the eyesore across the road into one of the area's biggest and most vibrant murals.

Before the final mural can be painted, Riendeau and the artist collective — consisting of multimedia director Aude Guivarc'h and interactive designer Hugo Daoust (who's also a media artist and creative coder) in collaboration with several mural artists — are projecting digital, interactive versions of potential mural designs onto the 13-story building as a test run, beginning this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

One Of Canada's Biggest Escape Room Games Is In Laval & It Feels Like A Dystopian Movie

Can you save humanity from out-of-control artificial intelligence? This game is as challenging as it is impressive.

Escaparium Laval - Jeu d'Évasion - Escape Game | Facebook

The fate of humanity rests in your hands — well, at least if you sign up to play Rain Corp., a recent escape room game added to the roster at Escaparium's Laval location, which bills itself as one of the biggest escape room games in Canada.

The sprawling 2,500-square-foot room allows you to fully immerse yourself in gameplay and completely escape from reality while you race to solve puzzles and find clues, almost as if you were a character in a dystopian sci-fi film.

Keep Reading Show less