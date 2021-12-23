6 Outdoor Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend That Are Actually Fun & Not Closed
It's Christmas weekend in Montreal, and the city is looking festive! Regardless of whether or not you celebrate, there are still plenty of things to do if you want to enjoy some holiday magic.
Sure, there are COVID-19 measures in effect, but you can still get outside and explore your city. From enchanting scenery to winter sports to illuminated walks with a cup of hot cocoa in hand, Omicron can't take away ALL our fun.
Skate At Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Free
When: Starting at 10 a.m. on December 26
Address: 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Feel the magic as you skate across this illuminated 500-metre trail at Parc Jean-Drapeau. According to the website, it's "refrigerated and regularly maintained, thereby ensuring a memorable experience, especially after a small snowfall."
Marvel At The 'Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal' Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: December 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and December 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed December 25)
Address: 105, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With more than 30 local artisans, in a setting fit for a Christmas movie, The Great Montreal Christmas Market is the ideal holiday weekend activity. On-site, you can taste all kinds of delicacies such as tartiflette, waffles, churros and hot chocolate.
Participate In An Outdoor Escape Game
Courtesy of A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game
Price: Free
When: Until January 22, 2022
Address: Starting at Lola Petite Bourgogne, 2652, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're up for a challenge this weekend, the escape game company A/Maze has put together an outdoor escape game, "The Winter Store Fronts," a holiday treasure hunt in the streets of Little Burgundy. To play, you'll use a special journal to solve riddles that "the holiday spirit spread around the neighbourhood shops."
Listen To The XP_MTL Christmas Choir On Sainte-Catherine
Price: Free
When: Every Saturday in December
Address: On Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, between Crescent and McGill College
Why You Need To Go: This Saturday, warm your heart with a choir that will sing holiday classics with a hip-hop twist. With a cup of coffee or hot cocoa in hand and their sweet voices ringing in your ears, you might just believe in the magic of Christmas.
Take A Walk In Verdun To See The Decorated Houses
Price: Free
Address: Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: The borough of Verdun is known for being one of the most decorated neighbourhoods on the Island of Montreal. Take a stroll through its streets and take in the bright lights that could almost blind Santa Claus.
Check Out LUMINOTHÉRAPIE
Price: Free
When: December 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 25 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and December 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Light up your life this weekend with colourful, luminous and interactive works of art on display at the Quartier des Spectacles.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
