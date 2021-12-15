9 Festive Things To Do In Montreal If You're Obsessed With Christmas
Don't miss out on the magic of the holiday season! 🎄
Snow is falling and holiday cheer is all around us. Can you feel the Christmas spirit in Montreal?!
While you may be tempted to cozy up at home this winter, there are so many great spots and things to do around Montreal that are even more magical this time of year. If you're obsessed with Christmas, it's time to scratch that itch. So, create a bucket list and dive right in to make the most of the holiday season.
Shop on the decorated version of rue Sainte-Catherine
Address: rue Sainte-Catherine, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Cross items off your gift list while taking in the festive decorations at Montreal's go-to shopping destination.
Explore Old Montreal
Address: Old Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just when you thought Old Montreal couldn't get any more charming, you go for a stroll there at Christmas time. From the Maison Pepin alley to the gorgeous lights set up as part of Lumière sur le Vieux-Montréal, gorgeous decorations and illuminated paths will light your way as you explore this historic part of town.
Sip Christmas-themed drinks at Miracle Bar
Address: 351, pl. d'Youville, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Don't limit yourself to the sights of the holidays — indulge in the tasty drinks, too. This bar is like taking a trip down a Christmassy wormhole and landing in the best holiday fever dream ever.
Visit a Christmas market
Address: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market and Place des Arts
Why You Need To Go: Christmas markets are the official sign that the holidays are here. Visit them all before they're gone until next year.
See The Nutcracker
When: December 9-28
Address: Place des Arts, 175, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Nutcracker is one of the most famous ballets in the world for good reason! And you can see the festive performance on stage right here in Montreal.
Head to 'Noël dans le Parc'
Address: Place Émilie-Gamelin, Parc des Compagnons-de-Saint-Laurent and Parc Lahaie
Why You Need To Go: If you think Montrealers loved public squares during the summer, you should see us during the holidays. Noël dans le Parc, with live performances planned throughout the whole month of December at Place Émilie-Gamelin, is the perfect example.
Wander through Illumi
Address: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: The highlight of the holiday season.
Pretend you're in a Netflix holiday rom-com
Address: McKibbin's Irish Pub, Maman, Parc Jean-Drapeau and Custom Conditioning
Why You Need To Go: Always wished your life could play out like a holiday rom-com? Now it can... sort of. Netflix's new Christmas movie Single All the Way was filmed in the Montreal area — and, thanks to a map made by Netflix, you can actually pinpoint the exact locations and follow in the characters' footsteps.
Go to a bar made of actual ice
When: Thursdays 7-10:30 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address: Riverside St-Henri, 5020, rue Saint-Ambroise, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: What says Christmas in Canada more than sipping eggnog in a giant inflatable igloo? This bar, carved from real ice, gives Quebec's ice hotel a run for its money.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.