11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This December

Things To Do
what to do in montreal this weekend

Time to get in the holiday spirit!

Village de Noël de Montréal | Facebook, @ericbranover | Instagram

The snow has officially fallen meaning it's time to make the most of the chilly season. And what better way to do so than by checking out some of the free things to do in Montreal this December?

These activities will keep us all busy as we count down the days until jolly ol' Saint-Nick comes to town.

Visit One Of The City's Many Christmas Markets

Where: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Place des Arts, Montreal

When: Check market's opening hours

Why You Should Go: These markets are the perfect place to get yourself in the holiday mood.

Stroll Through Galerie Blanc

Where: 1114, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC

When: 24/7

Why You Should Go: This open-sky gallery lets you discover unique artworks for free.

Have A Photoshoot At Maison Pepin

Where: Maison Pepin; 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19

Why You Should Go: Maison Pepin is hands down the most magical allies to visit during the holiday season in Montreal.

Discover Local Boutiques At This Market

Where: Centre Culturel Georges-Vanier

When: December 3-4, 2021

Why You Should Go: For the chance to discover Montreal brands you may have never heard of before.

Check Out The Festivities On Avenue Mont-Royal

Where: Avenue Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC

When: Different dates and times for different activities

Why You Should Go: Mont-Royal is becoming a festive street this year with all kinds of unique holiday activities happening in December.

Watch A Meteor Shower

Belish | Dreamstime

Where: In the sky

When: They're supposed to be active from December 4 to December 17, but at their peak on December 14 at 2 a.m.

Why You Should Go: To get a glimpse of some natural wonders.

Explore The Exhibitions At Fondation Phi

Where: 451 & 465, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal, QC

When: Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Why You Should Go: To get a much-needed dose of contemporary art.

Go See The Giant Creepy Nutcrackers On Rue Ste-Catherine

Where: Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest

Why You Should Go: These strange blowup dudes are basically becoming a must-see during every Montreal winter now.

Take A Tour Of The World's First Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse

Lufa Farms

Where: Lufa Farms; #201, 1400, rue Antonio-Barbeau, Montreal, QC

When: Depends on your selected time slot

Why You Should Go: It's a world's first and it's in Montreal, so there's no reason not to check it out!

Talk A Walk In Montreal's Old Port

Where: Old Port of Montreal

Why You Should Go: Vieux-Port is at its peak radiance during the holiday season.

Get Free Parking On Week Nights & Weekends In Ville-Marie

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Where: Downtown Montreal

When: Street parking will be free in downtown Montreal on weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m and on weekends, from December 3, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Why You Should Go: Ville-Marie is providing free parking slots for the holiday season, so might as well take advantage.

