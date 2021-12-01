11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This December
Time to get in the holiday spirit!
The snow has officially fallen meaning it's time to make the most of the chilly season. And what better way to do so than by checking out some of the free things to do in Montreal this December?
These activities will keep us all busy as we count down the days until jolly ol' Saint-Nick comes to town.
Visit One Of The City's Many Christmas Markets
Where: Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Place des Arts, Montreal
When: Check market's opening hours
Why You Should Go: These markets are the perfect place to get yourself in the holiday mood.
Stroll Through Galerie Blanc
Where: 1114, rue Sainte-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
When: 24/7
Why You Should Go: This open-sky gallery lets you discover unique artworks for free.
Have A Photoshoot At Maison Pepin
Where: Maison Pepin; 350, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 20 to December 19
Why You Should Go: Maison Pepin is hands down the most magical allies to visit during the holiday season in Montreal.
Discover Local Boutiques At This Market
Where: Centre Culturel Georges-Vanier
When: December 3-4, 2021
Why You Should Go: For the chance to discover Montreal brands you may have never heard of before.
Check Out The Festivities On Avenue Mont-Royal
Where: Avenue Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC
When: Different dates and times for different activities
Why You Should Go: Mont-Royal is becoming a festive street this year with all kinds of unique holiday activities happening in December.
Watch A Meteor Shower
Where: In the sky
When: They're supposed to be active from December 4 to December 17, but at their peak on December 14 at 2 a.m.
Why You Should Go: To get a glimpse of some natural wonders.
Explore The Exhibitions At Fondation Phi
Where: 451 & 465, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal, QC
When: Wednesday to Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Why You Should Go: To get a much-needed dose of contemporary art.
Go See The Giant Creepy Nutcrackers On Rue Ste-Catherine
Where: Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest
Why You Should Go: These strange blowup dudes are basically becoming a must-see during every Montreal winter now.
Take A Tour Of The World's First Commercial Rooftop Greenhouse
Where: Lufa Farms; #201, 1400, rue Antonio-Barbeau, Montreal, QC
When: Depends on your selected time slot
Why You Should Go: It's a world's first and it's in Montreal, so there's no reason not to check it out!
Talk A Walk In Montreal's Old Port
Where: Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: Vieux-Port is at its peak radiance during the holiday season.
Get Free Parking On Week Nights & Weekends In Ville-Marie
Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime
Where: Downtown Montreal
When: Street parking will be free in downtown Montreal on weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m and on weekends, from December 3, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Why You Should Go: Ville-Marie is providing free parking slots for the holiday season, so might as well take advantage.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.