high tea montreal

6 Spots For High Tea In Montreal To Live Out Your Tea Party Fantasy

Who doesn't love a fancy afternoon tea? 🫖

Associate Editor
Person having high tea at the Cardinal Room in Montreal, Right: High tea served at Montreal's Burgundy Lion.

Mike Chaar | MTLBlog, @burgundylion | Instagram

Montreal's high tea scene will certainly have you feeling like royalty.

Whether you're looking for a fun spot to sip on some delish afternoon tea, or an event idea for you and your closest friends, Montreal is home to countless spots that will have you feeling like you're spilling tea with Queen Lizzie herself.

From a mix of fancy schmancy cafés, to more casual high tea experiences, there's a little something for everyone. Oh, and don't forget...pinky's up!

Le Parloir

Price: $25.50 to $30.50

Address: 4354, rue Christophe Colomb, Montreal, QC

When: Thursday to Friday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m & Saturday to Sunday 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Le Parloir is definitely a must-try for an intimate and tasteful setting that serves up some scrumptious homemade pastries, cakes, and flavourful teas that will make it quite the memorable high tea experience — not to mention their options are very affordable!

Menu

Cardinal Team Room

Price: $43 for "Tea For Two"

Address: 5326, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Why You Should Go: The Cardinal Tea Room offers up a cozy and quaint atmosphere for anyone to sip on some tea. The charming tea room has a "Tea For Two" option that makes your experience enjoyable and affordable.

Menu

Gryphon d'Or

Price: $30 per person

Address: 5968, ave. Monkland, Montreal, QC

When: Thursdays to Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Why You Should Go: With a Harry Potter twist on their name, Gryphon d'Or offers up their very own special tea service which comes with two freshly bakes scones, a 3-tiered tea tray, and a pot of any choices of their beez tea. The tea room also offers patrons their Afternoon Tea format for dessert, too — that is if you've got more of a sweet tooth!

Menu

Burgundy Lion

Price: $35 to $65 (+ tax and service)

Address: 2496, rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC

When: Sunday afternoons by reservation only.

Why You Should Go: Burgundy Lion Pub offers up an array of high tea experiences, so if you're looking to spill the tea without breaking the bank, they have a few options to choose from.

You will be delighted with a first and second services with options such as the Duchess of Cambridge, offering up bottomless mimosas, the Duchess of Sussex cocktail, or the Lion's High Tea.

Menu

Rosélys

Price: $48 per person (+ tax & service)

When: Every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: Queen Elizabeth Hotel, 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Rosélys is a sleek restaurant located in the Queen Elizabeth hotel offering up a gourmet selection of teas for you and your friends and family.

They have a delish mix of both savoury and sweet bites crafted by Rosélys head chef, Edgar Trudeau-Ferrin. While you might be dishing out a bit more than some other spots, it's certainly worth it, especially if there's a cause for celebration.

Menu

Palm Court

Price: Starting at $49 per person (Maximum 6 people per table)

When: Available ever day from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Address: Ritz Carlton, 1228, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: High tea at Ritz-Carlton's Palm Court has been an ongoing tradition since 1912, making it one of the most iconic spots to sip on some of their coveted afternoon tea options. Sure it may be more pricey than others, but if you're feeling extra fancy, then this is definitely the spot for you.

Menu

