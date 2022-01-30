11 Gorgeous Montreal Restaurants To Make The Return Of Indoor Dining Even More Beautiful
Restaurant dining rooms can reopen Monday and these ones are first on our list!
Indoor dining is officially back on January 31 and we can't stop dreaming of all the gorgeous Montreal restaurants we want to visit ASAP. While our mouths are obviously watering at the thought of chowing down on delicious dishes, true foodies know that dining out is about more than the food — it's about the whole experience.
These restaurants don't just have amazing food. They also have a spectacular ambiance. After all, the only thing better than eating at your favourite restaurant is basking in its beauty while you do so.
Tiramisu
Price: 💸💸
Address: 989, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: In the mood for some Italian food? Wait, never mind, Japanese? Don't fret, Tiramisu offers you the best of both worlds. Not only is the Italian-Japenese fusion spot one of the city's newer eateries, having opened last year, but the decor is also as gorgeous as the plating.
Perles et Paddock
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 403, rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Multi-coloured on the outside and chic and minimalistic on the inside, this gorgeous restaurant serves up classic French cuisine that'll leave you with a satisfied belly and Instagram feed.
Jatoba
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1184, Place Phillips, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Upscale Asian fare with a laid-back vibe, this is one of the most popular spots downtown and it's easy to see why. The food is fab, however, the decor is even more divine. The restaurant is designed with an array of ceiling plants and orange orbs that light the place up just right.
Mayhem
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4433, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Another restaurant with Asian plates just bursting with flavours, the only thing more exciting than the menu is the decor. From the blue velour seating to the pink neon lights, the ambience alone is worth paying this delish spot a visit.
Barley
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's premier cereal bar is designed with neutral and earthy tones that certainly set the morning mood just right. Barley doesn't just make dishes that are colourful and fun, but the entire restaurant is filled with all-around great vibes.
Elena
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5090, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the best spots for pizza, wine and all things Italian, Elena is a definite go-to once dining rooms reopen. Not only is the menu mouth watering-ly good, but the simplicity and minimalistic vibes the restaurant offers will certainly put you at ease while you enjoy every bite.
Régine Café
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1840, rue Beaubien E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Offering upscale brunch, this spot will certainly be one you remember! The funky, yet classy decor makes this a unique eatery and the perfect place to enjoy time with friends and family while taking in the colourful chairs, eclectic wallpaper, and hanging chandeliers.
Beatrice
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1504, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's a reason Beatrice is one of the hottest restaurants in the city, and we aren't just talking about their yummy menu. This spot has warm lighting fixed with greenery and white florals that envelop the restaurant walls, truly making it a stunning sight for both the eyes and the tummy!
L'Express
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3927, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This iconic French bistro in the Plateau looks and tastes like you're sitting in a restaurant in France. With the black and white tiled floors, quaint atmosphere and warm lighting, you'll be feeling just like Emily in Paris. Bon appétit!
Milky Way Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1886, rue Centre, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Anyone who's been to this super funky cocktail and pizza spot will tell you it's out of this world. The stylish furnisher, unique design, and lighting combine to create a type of galactic glamour that you just won't find anywhere else.
Foiegwa
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3001, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Americanized French-style bistro is located down by the water and right in the heart of all of the action. The quilted metallic exterior is an eye grabber for sure but just wait 'till you lay eyes on the menu. What truly sets this place apart is the framed caricatures of famous Montrealers sprawled across the restaurant wall. Who will you be able to recognize?
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.