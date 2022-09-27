This All-Pink Montreal Bakery’s High Tea Is Like A Giddy Versailles Daydream
Did someone say tea time? 🫖
Pinkies up Montreal, 'cause it's tea time at Atelier Marjorie. This beautiful spot offers a fancy schmancy tea time experience where you can live out all of your Marie Antoinette dreams, well...minus the guillotine.
Nestled in the heart of downtown Montreal, Atelier Marjorie is known for its exquisite luxe cakes, however, the bakery's newly introduced tea time is all the rave right now. Whether you are looking for a spot to nosh on decadent sweets and get lost in your favourite book or spill some figurative tea with your besties, this Montreal bakery has got you covered.
The high tea experience costs $35 per person and you can choose from Atelier Marjorie's fresh selection of current tea blends, which includes one made up of hibiscus, pineapple and honey and another with mint and lemon.
Guests can also enjoy a handful of mouthwatering treats including two choices of cream puffs, fresh macarons, one eclair and a cake in a jar. Or you can swap out the cake for more savoury options, such as turkey or salmon sandwiches. While a few more options, including a scone with jam and clotted cream, would be the cherry on top, you can always get a lil something extra if you're really looking to satisfy your sweet tooth.
As if the tea menu wasn't good enough, this spot is resplendently pink, enveloped in florals, pink suede seating and gold touches that beg for Instagram attention.
Atelier Marjorie recommends calling ahead of time to book a reservation, especially on Saturdays. However, tea time walk-ins are totally welcome.
Tea Time at Atelier Marjorie
Price: $35 + tax
Address: 2121, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC