11 Beautiful Montreal Cafés That Need To Be On Your Bucket List
But first...coffee! ☕️
Montreal is home to so many fabulous cafés, some so good that they should definitely be on your Montreal café bucket list.
While it can be tough to pick just one to visit, we've got you covered with an array of sweet spots to check out, especially if you're on the hunt for your new fave place to get your caffeine fix.
Here are some breathtaking cafés with delish menus and mesmerizing decor that'll make you wanna go back!
Crew Collective
Address: 360, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Crew Collective is the perfect place to show off everything you want to highlight in the city: heritage, architecture and coffee. This former Royal Bank of Canada building has become one of Old Montreal's most breathtaking spots for a caffeine pick-me-up or a quick nibble before you get back out there for a day of exploring.
It's also a work-share space, so if you've got yourself a work-from-home situation, it's the perfect place to get some work or studying done while still enjoying the city.
Maman
Address: 1524, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A New York-based café, we're proud to say that Montreal is home to one of only two Canadian locations. This beautiful spot in Griffintown seriously feels like a little haven from the moment you step inside. A great place for brunch, Maman is perfect whether you want to sit down and watch the people on Notre Dame or take something to go... including some delicious baked goods.
Parvis
Address: 433, rue Mayor, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Quartier des Spectacles, one of Montreal's most exciting neighbourhoods, this is a fabulous choice for when you need a quick refreshment from experiencing endless festivals and events.
Another beautifully and rustically elegant spot, Parvis is one of those places that isn't just for tourists, but locals frequent as well for a cup of coffee to go or a sit-down meal with a glass of wine.
Rose
Address: 26, rue Gounod, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A fairly new spot in the world of Montreal cafés, Rose is just blooming with good vibes all around.A true Italian café, this place serves up all of your favourites, from gelato to cannolis, all the way to espresso. With stunning decor and delicious food and beverages, Rose should definitely be on the itinerary.
Tommy
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: A classic spot for a gorgeous interior and delicious drinks. Tommy is a Montreal favourite for Parisian vibes without having to leave the city. The iconic spot is the one in Old Montreal, but the newly opened location in the West Island is definitely making its mark with its boozy tapas menu.
Santropol
Address: 3990, rue Saint Urbain, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Santropol is a super cozy, super chilled spot inside, but it's the terrasse outside that's a sure show-stopper. Quirky and eccentric in a subtle and inviting way, this is ideal if you want to fuel up before you take your visitor to the Tams, up the mountain or explore the Plateau. Plus, it's got vegan, vegetarian and meat options, so everyone can find something to nibble on.
Parma
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Parma gives real classic walk-up counter vibes that will most certainly up your coffee experience. This casual café is the ideal spot to catch up with a friend, enjoy a good 'ole cup of joe, or nosh on their delish pastries in a calming atmosphere with just the right amount of flare.
Pastel Rita
Address: 5761, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is a pastel lover's dream. The aesthetic is totally dreamy and the menu is absolutely perfect for quick, light bites. You can find this café in the Mile End and is great if you want to explore Mile-Ex and Little Italy.
Pikolo
Address: 3418b, ave. Park, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A favourite for those in the McGill ghetto, Pikolo is a cute little coffee shop that may not seem like much from the outside, but step inside and you'll find a gorgeous café that makes you just want to curl up with a coffee, a pastry and your favourite book.
And the only thing more impressive than the shop itself is the latte art. Consistently ranked one of the best coffee shops in the city, it's a definite must-visit for any coffee-lover.
Le Darling
Address: 4328, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It seems like café by day and bar by night spots are popping up left, right and centre, but everyone knows that no one does it quite like Le Darling. This iconic café is seriously one of the most stunning places to hang out with friends and grab a quick bite. Note: And if you're getting hungry from a day of shopping through thrift stores on Saint Laurent, the sandwiches are stellar.
Gentile
Address: 4126, rue Sainte Catherine, Westmount, QC; 9299, ave. Parc, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Gentile may be known for its pizza and pasta, but you're not going to want to miss the coffee. You can bet that this café does Italian coffee culture proud, whether it's hot or cold, and there are two locations in great areas of the city that you'll be able to show off after a caffeine pick-me-up.